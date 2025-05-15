Doha Diamond League 2025: Top 5 athletes to watch out ft. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Letsile Tebogo

The 2025 Doha Diamond League will feature many prominent World Championships, Olympic, and Continental Championships medalists competing on Friday, May 16. This meet is the third stop on the Diamond League circuit, following events in Xiamen and Shanghai in 2025.

With less than a day to go until the prestigious competition, let’s take a look at the top five athletes to watch as they take the stage at Qatar Sports Club Stadium:

Athletes to watch out for at 2025 Doha Diamond League

#5 Winfred Yavi (Event- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Winfred Yavi at Paris Olympics 2024- Source: Getty

Winfred Yavi will open her 2025 season at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. In 2024, she had a remarkable season, winning the gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:52.76 at the Paris Olympics. With this performance, she also shattered the Olympic record on her way to the top of the podium.

In her penultimate race of the 2024 season, the Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete narrowly missed breaking the world record in her signature event, clocking 8:44.39 at the Rome Diamond League, just behind Beatrice Chepkoech, who set the current record of 8:44.32 in 2018.

#4 Salwa Eid Naser (Event - Women’s 400m)

Salwa Eid Naser at Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

Salwa Eid Naser showed her brilliance with a 48.67s run in the 400m at the Michael Johnson-launched Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica. Although she missed out on winning her race group, she displayed what she’s capable of and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her this season.

The Olympic silver medalist will be the favorite to win the 400m event at the Doha Diamond League, but athletes such as Natalia Kaczmarek and Amber Anning, among others, could pose a challenge.

#3 Katie Moon (Event - Women’s Pole Vault)

Katie Moon at Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Two-time Olympic medalist Katie Moon is one of the prominent names headlining the field events at the 2025 Doha Diamond League. With the second-best performance of the season (4.83m), just behind Molly Caudery's 4.85m, Moon is a strong contender for a top finish in this leg of the Diamond League circuit.

#2 Letsile Tebogo (Event - Men’s 200m)

Letsile Tebogo at Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Although Letsile Tebogo hasn’t registered top finishes in the 100m at his last two meets, he will return to competing in his signature 200m event at the Diamond League in Doha. The reigning Olympic champion has competed in the 200m only once this season so far at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, where he won with a time of 20.23s (a wind-legal -1.6 m/s).

#1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Event - Women’s 100m)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be competing in her first Diamond League meet since September 2022 as she features in the women’s 100m in Doha. She opened her 2025 season with a 10.94s run at the Velocity Fest in Kingston on April 19.

However, the 100m race in Doha won’t be an easy one for her, with compatriots Tia and Tina Clayton, Mujinga Kambundji, and Zoe Hobbs all set to compete. Notably, the 2025 season is also Fraser-Pryce's final track season as she has announced her retirement.

