Ahead of Diamond League return in Doha, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes her feelings known on odds-defying comeback

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce talked about how she broke ground at the Doha Diamond League six years ago, having competed for the first time after her son, Zyon's, birth. Fraser-Pryce will compete in Doha, slated to take place on May 16, 2025.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, better known as 'Pocket Rocket', rose to fame at the 2008 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Caribbean woman to win the first 100m gold medal. She then defended her title in the next Olympic edition in 2017, becoming the third female track and field athlete in history to achieve so. The Jamaican also made waves at the Diamond League and World Championships over the years, especially in 2019.

She became the first mother in 24 years to claim the 100 title at the Worlds. She also participated in the Doha Diamond League, finishing in 100m pole position, with her son watching from the sidelines. Ahead of the 2025 Diamond League stop in the Qatari capital, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected on the monumental win, saying:

"2019 was really special for me. I would like to think of Doha as a place of defying the odds because I had my son in 2017, so I was coming back from having my son. I had the off year in 2018, so I had time to really get myself back in shape and ready to go."

She added:

"And 2019, being able to cross that line after having my son, after turning 30, where a lot of persons think that when women turn 30, then put on top of that having a child, they kind of just put you in a box. But being able to have that moment in Doha, and not only that moment, but the moment of having my son on the track was really special. So I really look forward to, again, having a spectacular evening tomorrow."

The 38-year-old will be joined by Mujinga Kambunji, Tia Clayton, and Tina Clayton on the 100m line-up.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce talked about how showing up for her son helped him find confidence

Fraser-Pryce and her son at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Three - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the most decorated female sprinters in history, put up a phenomenal show at her son's school track event some days ago. She participated in the 100m and blazed through the track, leaving other mothers far behind. In a press conference with Wanda Diamond League, the Jamaican expressed that it was important for her to show up for her son and help him feel confident about himself.

"It’s important that I show up for my son and show up as I am because I think it is very important that he sees that I am competitive that I love to compete and he sees that and he was excited. Two years ago I ran my, it was his first sports day we ran and he wasn’t so into it because he wasn’t having a good sports day and now he has won two races at sports day..."

In 2022, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received acclaim from CBC, which recognized her as the greatest 100m sprinter of all time.

