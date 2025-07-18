Despite missing podium after personal best, Alica Schmidt opens up about continuing her appearance in a new event in 2025

Alica Schmidt expressed her thoughts after she clocked her personal best at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern 2025. The German athlete clocked 2:03.21 and finished fifth in the finals of the event; however, Schmidt was optimistic about improving her performances as the season progressed.

The 26-year-old embarked on her journey to compete in a new event since the conclusion of the Paris Olympics. She made her 800m debut in the indoor season and trained in two high-altitude camps to prepare herself for the transition from the 400m.

Alica Schmidt struggled to put forward her best performances in her initial races and expressed her disappointment on her social media accounts. Despite a series of initial setbacks, the German athlete had a positive attitude to improve and make a stronger comeback. She registered her first podium finish at the Atleticageneve on July 25, 2025.

The 26-year-old then marched on to compete at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern and clocked her personal best in the 800m with a performance of 2:03.21. Despite her best performance of the season, Alica Schmidt finished fifth, and she expressed her thoughts about her race on her official Instagram account.

Schmidt shared that she was enjoying her journey of competing in the 800m.

"Truly enjoying the 800m journey and falling in love with the process 📈 personal best with 2:03 at @spitzenleichtathletik 🙌🏼" she wrote.

Furthermore, the German athlete expressed that she was falling in love with the process of preparing for the new event.

Alica Schmidt opens up about her decision to compete in a new event in the 2025 season

Schmidt at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt competed in the women's 4x400m as well as the mixed relay at the Paris Olympics. The German team finished seventh in both the events in the heats, ultimately concluding their campaign at the quadrennial games.

Schmidt made a major announcement after the conclusion of the games and shared her decision to compete in middle-distance events in the upcoming season. The German athlete shared that she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone and fulfill her wish to compete in the 800m.

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀," she wrote.

The 26-year-old expressed her excitement to embark on a new journey as well as challenge herself in the 2025 season.

