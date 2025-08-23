Diamond League Standings after Brussels 2025: Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles superseded by South African athlete

Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson have made it to the finals of the Wanda Diamond League, which will be held in Zurich between August 27 and August 28. However, to everyone's surprise, a South African sprinter beat them in the race to finish at the top of the standings.

According to the standings after the Brussels leg of the Diamond League, Akani Simbine of South Africa has topped the table, with a total of 35 points from at least six appearances, including the Lausanne Diamond League, where he finished fourth overall.

While Kishane Thompson finished second with a total of 23 points, Noah Lyles finished third with a total of 21 points. However, the Olympic champion sprinter has nothing to lose, since his main target is the upcoming World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo in September.

In the women's 100m event, reigning Olympic champion from St. Lucia, Julien Alfred, is leading the scoreboard with a total of 31 points. Interestingly, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden from the USA, who has won the last three meets, including the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League, finished fourth with a total of 24 points. Her teammate Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't make it to the finals despite finishing a respectable second at the Brussels meet, due to her total being a mere 10 points, which places her in the 10th position.

Here is the list of current standings ahead of the Wanda Diamond League finals, featuring athletes like Noah Lyles, Akani Simbine, Kishane Thompson, etc.

List of qualified athletes for the Wanda Diamond League finals 2025 ft Noah Lyles, Julien Alfred

Men's 100m

Akani Simbine [South Africa] Kishane Thompson [Jamaica] Noah Lyles [United States of America] Emmanuel Eseme [Cameroon] Ferdinand Omanyala [Kenya] Trayvon Brommel [United States of America] Zharnel Hughes [Great Britain]

Men's 200m

Joseph Fahnbulleh [Liberia] Letsile Tebogo [Botswana] Courtney Lindsey [United States of America] Alexander Ogando [Dominican Republic] Robert Gregory [United States of America] Reynier Mena [Cuba] Kyree King [United States of America]

Men's 400m

Collen Busang Kebinatshipi [Botswana] Vernon Norwood [United States of America] Jacory Peterson [United States of America] Charles Dobson [Great Britain] Christopher Bailey [United States of America] Zakithi Nene [South Africa] Bayapo Ndori [Botswana]

Men's 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi [Kenya] Josh Hoey [United States of America] Mohamed Attaoui [Spain] Max Burgin [Great Britain] Tshepiso Masalela [Botswana] Max Hoppel [United States of America] Djamel Sedjati [Algeria]

Men's 1500m

Reynold Cheruiyot [Kenya] Yared Nuguse [United States of America] Timothy Cheruiyot [Kenya] Azeddine Habz [France] Isaac Nader [Portugal] Niels Laros [Netherlands] Kipkosgei Phanuel Koech [Kenya] Anass Essayi [Morocco] Cameron Myers [Australia] Robert Farken [Germany]

Men's 5000m

Kuma Girma [Ethiopia] Birhanu Balew [Bahrain] Yomif Kejelcha [Ethiopia] Samuel Tefera [Ethiopia] Jimmy Gressier [France] Nico Young [United States of America] Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu [Switzerland] Mohamed Abdilaahi [Germany] Graham Blanks [United States of America] Andreas Almgren [Sweden]

Men's 110m hurdles

Cordell Tinch [United States of America] Rachid Muratake [Japan] Trey Cunningham [United States of America] Dylan Beard [United States of America] Jason Joseph [Switzerland] Jamal Britt [United States of America] Rasheed Broadbell [Jamaica]

Men's 400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm [Norway] Rai Benjamin [United States of America] Matheus Lima [Brazil] Abderrahman Samba [Qatar] Alison dos Santos [Brazil] Carl Bengtstrom [Sweden] Trevor Bassitt [United States of America]

Men's High Jump

Hamish Kerr [New Zealand] Romaine Beckford [Jamaica] JuVaughn Harrison [United States of America] Oleh Doroshchuk [Ukraine] Shelby McEwen [United States of America] Woo Sanghyeok [South Korea]

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Edmund Serem [Kenya] Soufiane El Bakkali [Morocco] Samuel Firewu [Ethiopia] Simon Kiprop Koech [Kenya] Getnet Wale [Ethiopia] Ryuji Miura [Japan] Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui [Tunisia] Abraham Kibiwot [Kenya] Abrham Sime [Ethiopia] Ruben Querinjean [Luxembourg]

Men's Long Jump

Liam Adkock [Australia] Wayne Pinnock [Jamaica] Miltiadis Tentoglou [Greece] Mattia Furlani [Italy] Carey McLeod [Jamaica] Simon Ehammer [Switzerland]

Men's Triple Jump

Jordan Scott [Jamaica] Hugues Fabrice Zango [Burkina Faso] Mohammed Yasser Triki [Algeria] Pedro Pichardo [Portugal] Thomas Gogois [France] Max Heb [Germany]

Men's Javelin Throw

Keshorn Walcott [Trinidad & Tobago] Julian Weber [Germany] Anderson Peters [Grenada] Neeraj Chopra [India] Julius Yego [Kenya] Andrian Mardare [Moldova]

Men's Discus Throw

Kristjan Ceh [Slovenia] Daniel Stahl [Sweden] Matthew Denny [Australia] Mykolas Alekna [Lithuania] Henrik Janssen [Germany] Lawrence Okoye [Great Britain]

Men's Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis [Sweden] Emmanouil Karalis [Greece] Menno Vloon [Netherlands] Kurtis Marschall [Australia] Renaud Lavillenie [France] Sam Kendricks [United States of America]

Men's Shot Put

Joe Kovacs [United States of America] Payton Otterdahl [United States of America] Adrian Piperi [United States of America] Tom Walsh [New Zealand] Rajindra Campbell [Jamaica] Leonardo Fabbri [Italy]

Women's 100m

Julien Alfred [St. Lucia] Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith [Ivory Coast] Maia McCoy [United States of America] Melissa Jefferson-Wooden [United States of America] Dina Asher-Smith [Great Britain] Tina Clayton [Jamaica] Jacious Sears [United States of America]

Women's 200m

Amy Hunt [Great Britain] Anavia Battle [United States of America] Brittany Brown [United States of America] Shericka Jackson [Jamaica] Dina Asher-Smith [Great Britain] McKenzie Long [United States of America] Favour Ofili [Nigeria]

Women's 400m

Lieke Klaver [Netherlands] Henriette Jaeger [Norway] Salwa Eid Naser [Bahrain] Isabella Whittaker [United States of America] Marileidy Paulino [Dominican Republic] Natlia Bukowiecka [Poland] Amber Anning [Great Britain]

Women's 800m

Addison Wiley [United States of America] Tsige Duguma [Ethiopia] Halimah Nakaayi [Uganda] Prudence Sekgodiso [South Africa] Georgia Hunter Bell [Great Britain] Sarah Billings [Australia] Anais Bourgoin [France]

Women's 1500m

Sarah Healy [Ireland] Nelly Chepchirchir [Kenya] Nikki Hiltz [United States of America] Gudaf Tsegay [Ethiopia] Linden Hall [Australia] Agathe Guillemot [France] Georgia Hunter Bell [Great Britain] Jessica Hull [Australia] Susan Lokayo Ejore [Kenya] Faith Kipyegon [Kenya]

Women's 5000m

Beatrice Chebet [Kenya] Gudaf Tsegay [Ethiopia] Agnes Jebet Ngetich [Kenya] Nadia Battocletti [Italy] Birke Haylom [Ethiopia] Aleshign Baweke [Ethiopia] Medina Eisa [Ethiopia] Likina Amebaw [Ethiopia] Hirut Meshesha [Ethiopia] Caroline Nyaga [Kenya]

Women's 100m hurdles

Grace Stark [United States of America] Tobi Amusan [Nigeria] Nadine Visser [Netherlands] Masai Russell [United States of America] Ackera Nugent [Jamaica] Danielle Williams [Jamaica] Tonea Marshall [United States of America]

Women's 400m hurdles

Femke Bol [Netherlands] Andrenette Knight [Jamaica] Gianna Woodruff [Panama] Ayomide Folorunso [Italy] Emma Zapletalova [Slovakia] Dalilah Muhammad [United States of America] Amalie Iuel [Norway]

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Faith Cherotich [Kenya] Sembo Almayew [Ethiopia] Winfred Yavi [Bahrain] Peruth Chemutai [Uganda] Courtney Wayment [United States of America] Norah Jeruto [Kazakhstan] Marwa Bouzayani [Tunisia] Gabrielle Jennings [United States of America] Lea Meyer [Germany] Doris Lemngole [Kenya]

Women's High Jump

Nicola Olyslagers [Australia] Eleanor Patterson [Australia] Yaroslava Mahuchikh [Ukraine] Morgan Lake [Great Britain] Christina Honsel [Germany] Yuliia Levchenko [Ukraine]

Women's Long Jump

Malaika Mihambo [Germany] Claire Bryant [United States of America] Jasmine Moore [United States of America] Larissa Iapichino [Italy] Tara Davis-Woodhall [United States of America] Hilary Kpatcha [France]

Women's Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts [Jamaica] Leyanis Perez Hernandez [Cuba] Thea Lafond [Dominica] Jasmine Moore [United States of America] Liadagmis Povea [Cuba] Davisleydi Velasco [Cuba]

Women's Pole Vault

Katie Moon [United States of America] Sandi Morris [United States of America] Angelica Moser [Switzerland] Tina Sutej [Slovenia] Emily Grove [United States of America] Roberta Bruni [Italy]

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson [United States of America] Jessica Schilder [Netherlands] Sarah Mitton [Canada] Fanny Roos [Sweden] Maggie Ewen [United States of America] Jaida Ross [United States of America]

Women's Discus Throw

Valarie Allman [United States of America] Yaime Perez [Cuba] Jorinde Van Klinken [Netherlands] Sandra Elkasevic [Croatia] Feng Bin [China] Laulauga Tausaga [United States of America]

Women's Javelin Throw

Elina Tzenko [Greece] Jo-Ane Du Plessis [South Africa] Adriana Vilagos [Serbia] Haruka Kitaguchi [Japan] Mackenzie Little [Australia] Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado [Colombia]

