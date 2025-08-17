Diamond League standings after Silesia 2025: Noah Lyles misses top five spot in 100m, Julien Alfred dominates women's 100m

Many elite athletes have been vying at the Diamond League meetings throughout the season to earn a spot at the final round that will be held in Zurich on August 27 and 28. The 2024 Paris Olympics 100m champion, Noah Lyles, has missed the top five spots and has settled in seventh place, behind his compatriot Christian Coleman. At the Silesia Diamond League, held on August 15 and 16, Lyles competed in the 100m, settling in second place behind Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson.

Julien Alfred is leading the 100m standing in the 2025 Diamond League season so far after her incredible runs at multiple meetings, including in Oslo and Stockholm, where she dominated with 10.89 and 10.75, respectively. She then competed at the Eugene meeting and settled in second place behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. At the Monaco edition, she clocked 10.79s to dominate the field again.

List of 2025 Diamond League standings after the Silesia meeting

The list of the top 5 and qualified athletes for the final of the Diamond League is given below:

100m Men:

Akani Simbine (RSA) Kishane Thompson (JAM) Emmanuel Eseme (CMR) Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) Trayvon Bromell (USA)

200m Men:

Joseph Fahnbulleh (USA) Letsile Tebogo (BOT) Courtney Lindsey (USA) Reyneir Mena (CUB) Kyree King (USA)

400m Men:

Christopher Bailey (USA) Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) Zakithi Nene (RSA) Bayapo Ndori (BOT) Vernon Norwood (USA)

800m Men:

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) Josh Hoey (USA) Bryce Hoppel (USA) Djamel Sedjati (ALG) Mohamed Attaoui (ESP)

1500m Men:

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) Azeddine Habz (FRA) Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) Yared Nuguse (USA) Isaac Nader (POR)

5000m Men:

Kuma Girma (ETH) Birhanu Balew (BAH) Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) Jimmy Gressier (FRA) Nico Young (USA)

110m Hurdles Men in the 2025 Diamond League standings:

Cordell Tinch (USA) Rachid Muratake (JPN) Dylan Beard (USA) Trey Cunningham (USA) Jason Joseph (CHE)

400m Hurdles Men:

Karsten Warholm (NOR) Rai Benjamin (USA) Matheus Lima (BRA) Abderrahman Samba (QAT) Alison Dos Santos (BRA) Carl Bengstrom (SWE) Trevor Bassitt (USA)

3000m Steeplechase Men:

Edmund Serem (KEN) Soufiane EL Bakkali (MOR) Samuel Firewu (ETH) Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) Ryuji Miura (JPN)

High Jump Men:

Hamish Kerr (NZL) JuVaughn Harrison (USA) Romaine Beckford (JAM) Shelby McEwen (USA) Sanghyeok Woo (KOR)

Pole Vault Men:

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Emmanouil Karalis (GRC) Kurtis Marschall (AUS) Menno Vloon (NLD) Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)

Long Jump Men:

Liam Adcock (AUS) Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRC) Wayne Pinnock (JAM) Mattia Furlani (ITA) Carey McLeod (JAM)

Triple Jump Men:

Jordan Scott (JAM) Hugues Fabrice Zango (BFA) Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) Pedro Pichardo (POR) Thomas Gogois (FRA) Max Hess (GER)

Shot Put Men:

Joe Kovacs (USA) Payton Otterdahl (USA) Rajindra Campbell (JAM) Adrian Piperi (USA) Tom Walsh (NZL)

Discus Throw Men:

Kristjan Ceh (SLO) Daniel Stahl (SWE) Matthew Denny (AUS) Henrik Janssen (GER) Lawrence Okoye (GBR)

Javelin Throw Men:

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) Julian Weber (GER) Neeraj Chopra (IND) Anderson Peters (GRD) Julius Yego (KEN)

100m Women in the 2025 Diamond League standings:

Julien Alfred (LCA) Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (IVC) Maia McCoy (USA) Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) Tina Clayton (JAM)

200m Women:

Amy Hunt (USA) Anavia Battle (USA) Shericka Jackson (JAM) Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL) Jenna Prandini (USA)

400m Women:

Marileidy Paulino (DOM) Salwa Eid Naser (BAH) Lieke Klaver (NLD) Amber Anning (GBR) Henriette Jaeger (NOR)

800m Women:

Addison Wiley (USA) Tsige Duguma (ETH) Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) Sarah Billings (AUS)

1500m Women:

Sarah Healy (IRL) Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) Georgia Hunterbell (GBR) Jessica Hull (GBR)

5000m Women:

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) Nadia Battocletti (ITA) Birke Haylom (ETH) Medina Eisa (ETH)

100m Hurdles Women:

Grace Stark (USA) Tobi Amusan (NGR) Danielle Williams (JAM) Nadine Visser (NLD) Ackera Nugent (JAM)

400m Hurdles Women:

Femke Bol (NLD) Andrenette Knight (JAM) Emma Zepletalova (SLO) Dalilah Muhammad (USA) Ayomide Folorunso (ITA)

3000m Steeplechase Women:

Faith Cherotich (KEN) Winfred Yavi (BAH) Sembo Almayew (ETH) Peruth Chemutai (UGA) Norah Jeruto (LCA)

High Jump Women:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) Eleanor Patterson (AUS) Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) Morgan Lake (GBR) Christina Honsel (GER)

Pole Vault Women:

Katie Moon (USA) Sandi Morris (USA) Angelica Moser (CHE) Roberta Bruni (ITA) Tina Sutej (SLO)

Long Jump Women:

Malaika Mihambo (GER) Claire Bryant (USA) Jasmine Moore (USA) Larissa Iapichino (ITA) Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) Hilary Kpatcha (FRA)

Triple Jump Women:

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) Thea Lafond (DOM) Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) Jasmine Moore (USA) Liadagmis Povea (CUB)

Shot Put Women:

Chase Jackson (USA) Jessica Schilder (NLD) Sarah Mitton (CAN) Fanny Roos (SWE) Maggie Ewen (USA)

Discus Throw Women:

Valarie Allman (USA) Yaimé Perez (CUB) Jorinde Van Klinken (NLD) Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) Bin Feng (CHN) Laulauga Tausaga (USA)

Javelin Throw Women in the 2025 Diamond League standings:

Elina Tzengko (GRC) Jo-Ane Du Plessis (RSA) Adriana Vilagos (SRB) Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) Qianqian Dai (CHN)

