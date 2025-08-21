Diamond League standings after Lausanne 2025: Noah Lyles qualifies for Zurich finals, Grace Stark leads hurdles with Masai Russell in top 5

Many athletes are all set to battle it out for the final time in Brussels on August 22 to earn their place at the Diamond League Zurich Finals, scheduled on August 27 and 28. Ahead of the Brussels Diamond League, Noah Lyles has qualified for the Zurich finals as he received a global wildcard entry at the series final.

Meanwhile, Grace Stark continues to lead the women’s 100m hurdles chart despite her non-participation at the Lausanne Diamond League. However, the reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell, who was initially not among the top 5 in the short hurdles standings, entered the list following her second-place finish in Lausanne.

Some prominent names who are currently at the top of the Diamond League standings with one meeting to go are Julien Alfred, Beatrice Chebet, Femke Bol, Karsten Warholm, Katie Moon and Joe Kovacs among others.

Diamond League standings after Lausanne 2025

Women’s events

100m Diamond League standings

Julien Alfred - 31 Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith - 25 Maia McCoy - 22 Dina Asher-Smith - 18 Tina Clayton - 17

200m

Amy Hunt (GBR) - 34 Anavia Battle (USA) - 32 Brittany Brown (USA) - 19 Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 15 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 14

400m

Lieke Klaver (NED) - 29 Henriette Jaeger (NOR) - 28 Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 26 Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 25 Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 24

800m Diamond League standings

Addison Wiley (USA) - 26 Tsige Duguma (ETH) - 24 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) - 23 Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) - 23 Georgia Bell (GBR) - 22

1500m

Sarah Healy (IRL) - 23 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 16 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 16 Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR) - 14 Jessica Hull (AUS) - 13

5000m

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 32 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 17 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 13 Birke Haylom (ETH) - 11 Medina Eisa (ETH) - 11

100m Hurdles Diamond League standings

Grace Stark (USA) - 35 Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 27 Nadine Visser (NED) - 25 Masai Russell (USA) - 20 Ackera Nugent (JAM) - 20

400m Hurdles

Femke Bol (NED) - 40 Andrenette Knight (JAM) - 25 Emma Zapletalova (SVK) - 23 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) - 22 Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) - 22

High Jump

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 37 Eleanor Patterson (AUS) - 36 Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 35 Morgan Lake (GBR) - 23 Christina Honsel (GER) - 23

Pole Vault Diamond League standings

Katie Moon (USA) - 30 Sandi Morris (USA) - 28 Angelica Moser (SUI) - 27 Roberta Bruni (ITA) - 24 Tina Šutej (SVK) - 24

Long Jump

Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 25 Claire Bryant (USA) - 21 Jasmine Moore (USA) - 19 Larissa Iapichino (ITA) - 17 Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 16

Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) - 23 Thea Lafond (DMA) - 17 Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) - 15 Jasmine Moore (USA) - 10 Liadagmis Povea (CUB) - 10

Shot Put

Chase Jackson (USA) - 30 Jessica Schilder (NED) - 27 Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 22 Fanny Roos (SWE) - 14 Maggie Ewen (USA) - 13

Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA) - 32 Yaimé Perez (CUB) - 24 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) - 23 Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) - 19 Bin Feng (CHN) - 11

Javelin Throw Diamond League standings

Elina Tzengko (GRE) - 27 Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 23 Adriana Vilagos (SRB) - 22 Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) - 13 Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 10

Men’s events

100m

Akani Simbine (RSA) - 35 Kishane Thompson (JAM) - 23 Noah Lyles (USA) - 21 Emmanuel Eseme (CMR) - 20 Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 20

200m

Joseph Fahnbulleh (LR) - 26 Letsile Tebogo (BOT) - 23 Courtney Lindsey (USA) - 22 Reynier Mena (CUB) - 16 Kyree King (USA) - 13

400m

Christopher Bailey (USA) - 22 Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 22 Zakithi Nene (RSA) - 20 Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 17 Vernon Norwood (USA) - 17

800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 45 Josh Hoey (USA) - 28 Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) - 25 Max Burgin (GBR) - 23 Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) - 21

1500m

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) - 21 Azeddine Habz (FRA) - 19 Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 19 Yared Nuguse (USA) - 15 Isaac Nader (POR) - 14

5000m

Kuma Girma (ETH) - 20 Birhanu Balew (BRN) - 19 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) - 17 Samuel Tefera (ETH) - 14 Jimmy Gressier (FRA) - 12

110m Hurdles Diamond League standings

Cordell Tinch (USA) - 38 Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 24 Trey Cunningham (USA) - 22 Dylan Beard (USA) - 19 Jason Joseph (SUI) - 19

400m Hurdles

Karsten Warholm - 38 Rai Benjamin - 30 Matheus Lima - 23 Abderrahman Samba - 22 Alison dos Santos - 21

3000m Steeplechase Diamond League standings

Edmund Serem (KEN) - 24 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 23 Samuel Firewu (ETH) - 19 Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) - 12 Ryuji Miura (JPN) - 10

High Jump

Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 29 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 23 Romaine Beckford (JAM) - 22 Shelby McEwen (USA) - 17 Sanghyeok Woo (KOR) - 16

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 48 Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 44 Menno Vloon (NED) - 35 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) - 33 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) - 26

Long Jump Diamond League standings

Liam Adcock (AUS) - 19 Wayne Pinnock (JAM) - 16 Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 15 Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 15 Carey McLeoud (JAM) - 15

Triple Jump

Jordan Scott (JAM) - 31 Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) - 18 Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 15 Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 15 Thomas Gogois (FRA) - 10

Shot Put

Joe Kovacs (USA) - 33 Payton Otterdahl (USA) - 25 Adrian Piperi (USA) - 24 Tom Walsh (NZL) - 22 Rajindra Campbell (JAM) - 21

Discus Throw Diamond League standings

Kristjan Ceh (SVK) - 21 Daniel Stahl (SWE) - 19 Matthew Denny (AUS) - 14 Henrik Janssen (GER) - 12 Lawrence Okoye (GBR) - 11

Javelin Throw

Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 17 Julian Weber (GER) - 15 Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 15 Anderson Peters (GRE) - 13 Julius Yego (KEN) - 11

