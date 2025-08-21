Diamond League standings after Lausanne 2025: Noah Lyles qualifies for Zurich finals, Grace Stark leads hurdles with Masai Russell in top 5

Many athletes are all set to battle it out for the final time in Brussels on August 22 to earn their place at the Diamond League Zurich Finals, scheduled on August 27 and 28. Ahead of the Brussels Diamond League, Noah Lyles has qualified for the Zurich finals as he received a global wildcard entry at the series final.
Meanwhile, Grace Stark continues to lead the women’s 100m hurdles chart despite her non-participation at the Lausanne Diamond League. However, the reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell, who was initially not among the top 5 in the short hurdles standings, entered the list following her second-place finish in Lausanne.
Some prominent names who are currently at the top of the Diamond League standings with one meeting to go are Julien Alfred, Beatrice Chebet, Femke Bol, Karsten Warholm, Katie Moon and Joe Kovacs among others.
Diamond League standings after Lausanne 2025
Women’s events
100m Diamond League standings
- Julien Alfred - 31
- Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith - 25
- Maia McCoy - 22
- Dina Asher-Smith - 18
- Tina Clayton - 17
200m
- Amy Hunt (GBR) - 34
- Anavia Battle (USA) - 32
- Brittany Brown (USA) - 19
- Shericka Jackson (JAM) - 15
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) - 14
400m
- Lieke Klaver (NED) - 29
- Henriette Jaeger (NOR) - 28
- Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) - 26
- Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 25
- Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 24
800m Diamond League standings
- Addison Wiley (USA) - 26
- Tsige Duguma (ETH) - 24
- Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) - 23
- Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) - 23
- Georgia Bell (GBR) - 22
1500m
- Sarah Healy (IRL) - 23
- Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 16
- Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) - 16
- Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR) - 14
- Jessica Hull (AUS) - 13
5000m
- Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 32
- Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 17
- Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 13
- Birke Haylom (ETH) - 11
- Medina Eisa (ETH) - 11
100m Hurdles Diamond League standings
- Grace Stark (USA) - 35
- Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 27
- Nadine Visser (NED) - 25
- Masai Russell (USA) - 20
- Ackera Nugent (JAM) - 20
400m Hurdles
- Femke Bol (NED) - 40
- Andrenette Knight (JAM) - 25
- Emma Zapletalova (SVK) - 23
- Dalilah Muhammad (USA) - 22
- Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) - 22
High Jump
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 37
- Eleanor Patterson (AUS) - 36
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 35
- Morgan Lake (GBR) - 23
- Christina Honsel (GER) - 23
Pole Vault Diamond League standings
- Katie Moon (USA) - 30
- Sandi Morris (USA) - 28
- Angelica Moser (SUI) - 27
- Roberta Bruni (ITA) - 24
- Tina Šutej (SVK) - 24
Long Jump
- Malaika Mihambo (GER) - 25
- Claire Bryant (USA) - 21
- Jasmine Moore (USA) - 19
- Larissa Iapichino (ITA) - 17
- Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 16
Triple Jump
- Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) - 23
- Thea Lafond (DMA) - 17
- Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB) - 15
- Jasmine Moore (USA) - 10
- Liadagmis Povea (CUB) - 10
Shot Put
- Chase Jackson (USA) - 30
- Jessica Schilder (NED) - 27
- Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 22
- Fanny Roos (SWE) - 14
- Maggie Ewen (USA) - 13
Discus Throw
- Valarie Allman (USA) - 32
- Yaimé Perez (CUB) - 24
- Jorinde van Klinken (NED) - 23
- Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) - 19
- Bin Feng (CHN) - 11
Javelin Throw Diamond League standings
- Elina Tzengko (GRE) - 27
- Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 23
- Adriana Vilagos (SRB) - 22
- Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) - 13
- Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 10
Men’s events
100m
- Akani Simbine (RSA) - 35
- Kishane Thompson (JAM) - 23
- Noah Lyles (USA) - 21
- Emmanuel Eseme (CMR) - 20
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) - 20
200m
- Joseph Fahnbulleh (LR) - 26
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) - 23
- Courtney Lindsey (USA) - 22
- Reynier Mena (CUB) - 16
- Kyree King (USA) - 13
400m
- Christopher Bailey (USA) - 22
- Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) - 22
- Zakithi Nene (RSA) - 20
- Bayapo Ndori (BOT) - 17
- Vernon Norwood (USA) - 17
800m
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 45
- Josh Hoey (USA) - 28
- Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) - 25
- Max Burgin (GBR) - 23
- Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) - 21
1500m
- Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) - 21
- Azeddine Habz (FRA) - 19
- Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) - 19
- Yared Nuguse (USA) - 15
- Isaac Nader (POR) - 14
5000m
- Kuma Girma (ETH) - 20
- Birhanu Balew (BRN) - 19
- Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) - 17
- Samuel Tefera (ETH) - 14
- Jimmy Gressier (FRA) - 12
110m Hurdles Diamond League standings
- Cordell Tinch (USA) - 38
- Rachid Muratake (JPN) - 24
- Trey Cunningham (USA) - 22
- Dylan Beard (USA) - 19
- Jason Joseph (SUI) - 19
400m Hurdles
- Karsten Warholm - 38
- Rai Benjamin - 30
- Matheus Lima - 23
- Abderrahman Samba - 22
- Alison dos Santos - 21
3000m Steeplechase Diamond League standings
- Edmund Serem (KEN) - 24
- Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) - 23
- Samuel Firewu (ETH) - 19
- Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) - 12
- Ryuji Miura (JPN) - 10
High Jump
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 29
- JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 23
- Romaine Beckford (JAM) - 22
- Shelby McEwen (USA) - 17
- Sanghyeok Woo (KOR) - 16
Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 48
- Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 44
- Menno Vloon (NED) - 35
- Kurtis Marschall (AUS) - 33
- Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) - 26
Long Jump Diamond League standings
- Liam Adcock (AUS) - 19
- Wayne Pinnock (JAM) - 16
- Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 15
- Mattia Furlani (ITA) - 15
- Carey McLeoud (JAM) - 15
Triple Jump
- Jordan Scott (JAM) - 31
- Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) - 18
- Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 15
- Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 15
- Thomas Gogois (FRA) - 10
Shot Put
- Joe Kovacs (USA) - 33
- Payton Otterdahl (USA) - 25
- Adrian Piperi (USA) - 24
- Tom Walsh (NZL) - 22
- Rajindra Campbell (JAM) - 21
Discus Throw Diamond League standings
- Kristjan Ceh (SVK) - 21
- Daniel Stahl (SWE) - 19
- Matthew Denny (AUS) - 14
- Henrik Janssen (GER) - 12
- Lawrence Okoye (GBR) - 11
Javelin Throw
- Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 17
- Julian Weber (GER) - 15
- Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 15
- Anderson Peters (GRE) - 13
- Julius Yego (KEN) - 11