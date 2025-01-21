  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olympic Champion Masai Russell shares glimpses of her workout week along with Indoor season debut as the track season kicks off

Olympic Champion Masai Russell shares glimpses of her workout week along with Indoor season debut as the track season kicks off

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jan 21, 2025 01:06 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Masai Russell shares a glimpse of her workouts and season debut (Image Source: Getty)

Masai Russell is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles, and the American has already begun her 2025 season. She started her season at the Texas Tech Corky Classic and recently gave fans an inside look into her training leading up to the meet.

Russell shocked the world last year at the Paris Olympics, when she stormed to the 100m hurdles gold medal at her debut Games outdoing European champion Cyréna Samba-Mayela and Tokyo Games gold-medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. Now, the 24-year-old has already kickstarted her new season.

Running at the Texas Tech Corky Classic on Friday, January 17, the American stormed to gold in the 60m hurdlers with a time of 7.89s, before winning the 60m sprint in 7.34s. Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Masai Russell gave fans a breakdown of her training week prior to her victories in Texas. She shared snippets of her Monday and Wednesday gym session, while doing some on track workouts on Tuesday.

also-read-trending Trending
Via Masai Russell&#039;s Instagram
Via Masai Russell's Instagram

After this, the hurdlers shared a glimpse of her season opening race from Texas, writing,

“Long travel day Thursday. Competition on Friday.. great week of work, back to the lab.”
Via Masai Russell&#039;s Instagram
Via Masai Russell's Instagram

Russel is yet to reveal her next competition, but the hurdler has confirmed that she will be continuing her indoor season.

Masai Russell reflects on her season opener

Russell at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest (Image Source: Getty)
Russell at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Budapest (Image Source: Getty)

For Masai Russell, her outing at the Texas Tech Corky Classic marked a great start to her season. Reflecting on her meet in a video on her YouTube channel, the American shared that she felt like she hadn't yet reached a hundred percent of her potential, saying (at 14:29)

“It was a really good day today, I'm not going to lie. What impressed me the most about my run was just like I felt like it was just kind of like in me. I didn't really feel like I had to do anything and I was technically not 100% all the way there, like I was kind of high over lik the first two to three hurdles but overall, I'm so blessed I'm so thankful.

She went on to express that it had been a ‘great’ season opener, and that she was looking to get back to practice.

“It was a great start to the season. It was a great opener. It's my first time hurdling a regular distance. That was actually the first time it's ever felt normal to just run like the 60 hurdles. It didn't feel like the distance was weird, it just felt like it was there but like I said overall I'm so blessed so thankful we left healthy, happy, and ready to get back to work and just continue to bring the momentum going into this whole entire season."

While Masai Russell hasn't yet confirmed the rest of her competition schedule for 2025, the American will likely be focused on the World Championships that take place in September. Alongside this, she has also signed with Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, with the first of the four meets of the league set to take place in April.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी