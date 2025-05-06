"Did I scream less than normal?"- Anna Hall gets on high speed lap with Valtteri Bottas ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix

Anna Hall recently shared a glimpse of her F1 hot lap ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, which was held on May 5, 2025. She was seen delighting in the lap ahead of her debut appearance at the Grand Slam Track in Miami, scheduled from May 2 to 4, 2025, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Ad

The Mercedes' reserve driver Valtteri Bottas drove the heptathlete during the hot lap, when they were seen touching the breathtaking speed of 160mph. Although being swept away by the electrifying speed, Hall was seen enjoying the lap, as in the video shared by her, she is heard saying:

"I'm fine, I'm fine. Everything is is fine."

Following the end of the lap, when Bottas asked whether she had fun, Hall replied:

Ad

Trending

"Actually, yes."

Before getting out of the car, Hall asked Bottas:

""Did I scream less than normal?"

To which Bottas was seen laughing. Hall was seen attending the hot lap in a casual and sporty look, for which she opted for a white crop top with denim shorts, which she paired with a black leather belt, red cap, a pearl necklace, and her signature Olympic pendant necklace.

Sharing the video, she expressed her gratitude to the F1 driver and wrote:

Ad

"different type of lap 😅 🏎️ thanks @valtteribottas for the ride!"

Ad

Ahead of the hot lap, she anticipated the effect of it on her performance at the Grand Slam Track, saying:

"I'm doing a hot lap tomorrow at F1 so let's see how that goes. One of the F1 drivers is I guess, gonna take me on a lap. I'm not sure exactly how fast we are going, but definitely close to 200." She added. "May be it will, like, stimulate the speed in my brain and I'll go faster."

Ad

Ad

"Weekend was a victory" - Anna Hall reflects on her Grand Slam Track debut

Anna Hall at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Anna Hall competed in the women's long hurdles event alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Shamier Little. The heptathlete performed incredibly by securing third place after clocking 54.43 seconds.

Ad

She followed McLaughlin-Levrone and Andrenette Knight, who posted 52.07 and 54.08 seconds, respectively. Following the race, she expressed her gratitude to the event while sharing her joy in a successful weekend.

"Thanks @grandslamtrack & florida for the love 🫶🏽 this weekend was a victory for us in a lot of ways but there’s lots more progress to chase❤️‍🔥

Anna Hall started her 2025 outdoor season at the Florida Relays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More