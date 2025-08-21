"Disappointed that I couldn't show" - Noah Lyles gets honest after losing to Oblique Seville at Lausanne Diamond League

American track star Noah Lyles has shared his reaction after finishing second in the 100m event at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting held on August 20. He finished behind Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville, who recorded a time of 9.87 seconds to win the event. Lyles, meanwhile, finished behind him with a time of 10.02 seconds, closely followed by Ackeem Blake, who finished third.

Lyles is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. He competes mainly in the 100m and 200m events, and won an Olympic gold medal in the 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He has had an impressive 2025 season so far, competing in the Diamond League meetings in Monaco and London, where he finished first and second, respectively. He is looking to win a record sixth Diamond League title at the finals held in Zurich on August 27th.

In an interview on runnerspace, after he finished second in Lausanne, Lyles reacted to his performance, saying:

"Physically I feel great. Um, disappointed that I couldn't show it in there, but physically I feel really good. Every race I've been getting better and better so, I'm not worried."

Noah Lyles has five Diamond League titles to his name, with four coming in the 200m and one coming in the 100m. He will be the first track athlete to win six titles if he does so in Zurich.

Noah Lyles makes his feelings known on his shape

Lyles at the Athletics Diamond League in Poland - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles was asked about his performance and what shape he was in physically after his second-place finish in the 100m event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting. In an interview with Citius Magazine after the event, he said:

"I'd say that I'm in a shape where I just got to keep running top end. Like the more I run, the better I'm getting. I mean, I get more excited each day getting ready to run it, and it's working."

Lyles also added that he needed to keep competing to get better, saying:

"Keep competing. Just keep competing and I think we're going to see something really good next week in Lausanne. I think we're going to see something really special."

Noah Lyles is set to compete next at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet in Brussels on August 22, looking to win ahead of the finals in Zurich.

