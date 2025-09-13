  • home icon
  • "Disgraceful and disgusting"- Fans react as Tobi Amusan calls out Athletics Federation of Nigeria for World Championships kit

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:46 GMT
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty
Tobi Amusa during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo via Getty Images)

Fans recently backed Tobi Amusan after she slammed the Nigerian federation for providing inadequate kits ahead of the 2025 World Atheltics Championships. Amusan expressed her frustration over the inferior kit, which included two Nigerian full-length jerseys and a crop t-shirt to pair with shorts, and one pair of ceremonial tracksuits.

In the video shared only a few hours before the World Athletics Championships kicked off, she added that the kit did not include singlets, used by some athletes while competing.

As the world record holder shared her disappointment, fans rallied her, with one of them referring to the situation as "disgraceful and disgusting."

"This is disgraceful and disgusting for Nigeria to give this to their athletes, the fan wrote. "Let the Ministry of Sports tell us the cost of all these items. How will Nigeria win medals in international competition? If a top athlete like Amusan can be given this, what about others?"
A fan showed confidence in Amusan's ability to deliver a remarkable performance despite the 'embarrassing' treatment.

"And yet she will still shows up and delivers like a champion. Nigeria needs to start treating its athletes like the global stars they are. This embarrassment has to stop," a fan expressed."

Another fan blamed the situation, stating it is the reason athletes choose to compete for other nations.

"This is why our athletes keep competing for other countries. We’re not serious," a fan expressed.

More fan reactions:

"You need to see the kits the Nigerian Sport Commission sent to Tobi Amusan for a major competition, it’s so embarrassing to see, we are our own problem smh," another fan noted.
"The mediocrity is Nauseating," one of the fans chimed in.
"Every World championship, every Olympic, it’s the same dam thing, either leave and represent another country or deal with it. At this point, we not shock at this," one of the fans added.

Tobi Amusan highlights the difference between the kits received by Nigerian athletes and those received by other athletes

Tobi Amusan during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. (Photo By Getty Images)
Tobi Amusan during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. (Photo By Getty Images)

Tobi Amusan is one of the 15 Nigerian athletes to compete at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships. After expressing her discontent with the national kit, she went on to show the difference between the kits received by Nigerian athletes and those received by athletes of other nations.

In the video, Amusan zoomed in on the suitcases lined up, in which her counterparts received the kits. She humorously wrote:

"What I ordered."

Amusan then showed the small nylon bag, which contained her substandard kit.

"What I got," she captioned the part.

Tobi Amusan will compete in the 100m hurdles, the heats of which will be held on September 14, 2025.

