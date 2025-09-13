  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • ’Nigeria will steadily embarrass you" - Tobi Amusan takes a jab at Athletics Federation for substandard kits at World Championships

’Nigeria will steadily embarrass you" - Tobi Amusan takes a jab at Athletics Federation for substandard kits at World Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:25 GMT
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 14 - Athletics - Source: Getty
Tobi Amusan during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Only a few hours before the commencement of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan took a swipe at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for providing subpar kits. Amusan will be seen competing in the women's 100m hurdles in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

With the heats starting on Day 2, September 14, 2025, Amusan received the national kit a few hours before her appearance. However, in a moment that should have been filled with pride and excitement, Amusan was seen lashing out at the authorities for the poor quality of kits. In a video shared on Snapchat, the 100m world record holder showed the kitbag, which, according to her, had nothing significant inside.

The bag contained two Nigerian full-length jerseys and a crop t-shirt to pair with shorts. For the award ceremony, the athletes are issued another T-shirt with just one pair of trousers. In the video, the World Championships gold medalist can be heard complaining about the inadequate kit, specifically the lack of singlets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"‘This country will steadily embarrass you," Amusan said. "Una come say make people nor switch allegiance? Una never ready. No singlets. Nothing!''
Ad

What added to her frustration was the way the Nigerian athletes received the kits. She went on to share a video, which showed the counterparts receiving the kits in suitcases, while the Nigerian athletes received them in a nylon bag.

Ad

Amusan also highlighted the difference between the Jamaican and Nigerian federations, stating that although the former also falls behind in providing high-quality kits, they aren't as bad as her country's national federation. She referred to the concern as unprofessionalism and a lack of coordination within the federation.

Who will Tobi Amusan compete against at the 2025 World Championships, and when will she compete?

Tobi Amusan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Photo via Getty Images)
Tobi Amusan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Photo via Getty Images)

Tobi Amusan is one of the 15 Nigerian athletes to compete at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. She will enter the lineup as the world record holder, a feat she achieved at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

She will begin her campaign in Tokyo on September 14, in the heats round. The semifinal and final rounds of the event will be held on the following day. The Nigerian athlete will compete in a lineup filled with multiple strong contenders, including Grace Stark, Ackera Nugent, Alaysha Johnson, Devynne Charlton, and Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications