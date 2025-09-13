’Nigeria will steadily embarrass you" - Tobi Amusan takes a jab at Athletics Federation for substandard kits at World Championships

Only a few hours before the commencement of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan took a swipe at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for providing subpar kits. Amusan will be seen competing in the women's 100m hurdles in Tokyo, Japan. With the heats starting on Day 2, September 14, 2025, Amusan received the national kit a few hours before her appearance. However, in a moment that should have been filled with pride and excitement, Amusan was seen lashing out at the authorities for the poor quality of kits. In a video shared on Snapchat, the 100m world record holder showed the kitbag, which, according to her, had nothing significant inside. The bag contained two Nigerian full-length jerseys and a crop t-shirt to pair with shorts. For the award ceremony, the athletes are issued another T-shirt with just one pair of trousers. In the video, the World Championships gold medalist can be heard complaining about the inadequate kit, specifically the lack of singlets. &quot;‘This country will steadily embarrass you,&quot; Amusan said. &quot;Una come say make people nor switch allegiance? Una never ready. No singlets. Nothing!''What added to her frustration was the way the Nigerian athletes received the kits. She went on to share a video, which showed the counterparts receiving the kits in suitcases, while the Nigerian athletes received them in a nylon bag. Amusan also highlighted the difference between the Jamaican and Nigerian federations, stating that although the former also falls behind in providing high-quality kits, they aren't as bad as her country's national federation. She referred to the concern as unprofessionalism and a lack of coordination within the federation. Who will Tobi Amusan compete against at the 2025 World Championships, and when will she compete? Tobi Amusan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Photo via Getty Images)Tobi Amusan is one of the 15 Nigerian athletes to compete at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. She will enter the lineup as the world record holder, a feat she achieved at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. She will begin her campaign in Tokyo on September 14, in the heats round. The semifinal and final rounds of the event will be held on the following day. The Nigerian athlete will compete in a lineup filled with multiple strong contenders, including Grace Stark, Ackera Nugent, Alaysha Johnson, Devynne Charlton, and Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell.