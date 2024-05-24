"Disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this"- Riley Gaines reacts to former LSU player's cryptic post

Riley Gaines, the former American swimmer, has shared her thoughts on Chicago Sky player Angel Reese's post which threw shade at Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. Gaines expressed disappointment at the way that Reese reacted.

The incident unfolded after Angel Reese's Chicago Sky defeated the favorites, New York Liberty, by 90-81 at Barclays Center on Thursday. Post the game, Reece took a dig at Caitlin Clark and the WNBA team Indiana Fever, as they recently became the first WNBA side to charter a flight.

Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to write that Sky's victory over Liberty did not come due to a single player's performance. She mocked Indiana Fever for using a chartered flight.

"And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight #SKYTOWN," she tweeted.

The former NCAA star was severely criticized by sports enthusiasts from all over the world for her distasteful tweet. Riley Gaines also joined the naysayers as she declared that Reece's tweet stemmed from "jealousy and insecurity."

"Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity. Although, Caitlin Clark probably deserved this given she has white, straight, pretty & tall-privilege. Right, @sunny?," she wrote.

Riley Gaines also called out "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin in the same tweet, as the latter recently said that Clark's immense popularity was due to her "White privilege," "tall privilege," and "pretty privilege" (via New York Post).

When Riley Gaines applauded Caitlin Clark's performance against LSU

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the greatest NCAA basketball players. Reese won the 2023 NCAA tournament, and broke several records, including the career and single-season scoring records.

Clark's athletic display was witnessed at the recent NCAA championships in April, where the 22-year-old stunned the basketball world with 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds against the LSU Tigers and helped the Iowa Hawkeyes secure their place in the final four.

The above performance earned her praises from the entire basketball community. Joining them was Riley Gaines who sent out a tweet to applaud Clark.

"41 pts is insane. Caitlin Clark is HER generational talent I desperately want to watch an Iowa vs South Carolina championship game," she wrote.

