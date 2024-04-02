Riley Gaines lauds "generational talent" Caitlin Clark's majestic performance against LSU

The former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines recently reacted to Caitlin Clark's amazing performance on Monday (April 1) during the NCAA Basketball Championships.

The Iowa Hawkeyes were up against a strong LSU Tigers and a place in the Final Four of the tournament was on the line. The talented guard produced a scintillating performance with 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. Iowa raced past the Tigers to book a place in the Final Four for the second consecutive time with a score of 94-87.

Clark became the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA Basketball history and is also on the verge of making her debut in the WNBA as a rookie in the upcoming season. After the match against the Tigers, Clark opened up about the victory in the post-match interview. She said:

"It's amazing to be back in Final Four. It's hard to get back there, this region was really hard, but we told ourselves we are the one seed for a reason. I got hyped for a second when you are playing a team like ASU, they are never out of the game."

Riley Gaines being a die-hard advocate of women's sports shared a post featuring Caitlin Clark with the caption:

"41 pts is insane. Caitlin Clark is HER generational talent. I desperately want to watch an Iowa vs South Carolina championship game."

Riley Gaines chosen to address the Adrian College Commencement

Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines was recently announced as the speaker to address the Adrian College Commencement on May 5, 2024. The Adrian College is located in Lenawee County and is home to more than 1,700 students and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

However, this choice by the college has stirred huge controversy among various sections of the college solely because of the ideology Gaines supports.

The Kentucky swimmer is known for her advocacy against the transgender and their participation in women's sports. Due to this, the transgender community in the college has heavily protested against the college management. In a circulation, the community stated:

"Riley Gaines has been known for her controversial stands that are far from inclusive. Her presence at such an important event could potentially harm those who support or belong to our community. We must create an environment where everyone feels respected and valued, especially during such significant moments as graduation.”