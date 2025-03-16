"Do better" - Katie Moon lashes out at ESPN over streaming of the NCAA Championships Track and Field event

American pole vaulter Katie Moon lashed out at ESPN for their coverage of the NCAA Championships Track and Field event. The NCAA Championships showcase some of the world's best collegiate athletes in track and field, with events like pole vaulting, shot put and sprint races all being on display.

Moon competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where she won a gold medal in the women's pole vault, along with a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Moon has also grabbed gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. She is also a NCAA Divison II national champion.

Moon made her thoughts known on the coverage of the track and field event, highlighting how ESPN failed to broadcast the field events that were on display. In a post on X, she said:

"10 minutes straight of this screen while the field events are going on. Do better @espn show the sport that you are broadcasting. Track AND FIELD."

Moon shared a picture of her TV screen that showed a far angle of the field events, which she referred to as the breaks during coverage.

Moon was clearly frustrated with how the popular sports channel was covering the track and field championships. She is set to compete next at the World Championships in Tokyo, where she won her first Olympic gold medal.

Katie Moon reveals conditions of hotel provided by USATF ahead of the US indoor nationals

Katie Moon at The Olympic Games Paris 2024 after capturing the silver medal - (image via Getty)

Olympic gold medal winner Katie Moon revealed the shocking conditions of her hotel room which was provided by the USATF, the national governing body for track and field sports in the US. This came ahead of Moon's participation in the USATF Indoor Championships which was held from February 22-23 in New York.

Through a video she shared on X, Moon showed the poor quality of tap water coming out of the sink. She captioned the post:

"UM @marriott @USATF WHAT KIND OF HOTEL DO YOU HAVE US STAYING IN,"

The post recieved attention from the Marriott Hotel's support team on X, who may have helped her resolve the issue. However, it didn't affect her performance at the USATF Indoor Championships as she captured her fifth USATF title in New York.

Moon was hampered by an Achilles injury through 2024, the year in which she won her silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Though she won three major international gold medals in a row, she was not disappointed with capturing silver at the Olympics. According to Olympics.com, Moon was relieved to just participate at the Olympics despite her injury and was happy with how the event went.

