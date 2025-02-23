U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships 2025 Day 1 Results: Grant Holloway and Masai Russell win gold with new World Leading times

The 2025 U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships are off to an incredible start. Day one of the action included several exciting events, and fans were treated to some electric battles.
One of the most compelling races of day one was the men's 60m hurdles. Reigning World and Olympic champion Grant Holloway was the overwhelming favorite for the win, and he delivered on the expectations, clocking a world lead of 7.76s to clinch gold. Behind him, Cameron Murray and Johnny Brackins both clocked personal bests en route to the podium.
On the other hand, the women's 60m hurdles final at the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships was equally thrilling. Paris Olympics champion Masai Russell was the only one who took the win, clocking a world lead and personal best of 7.74s on her way to the top of the podium. Grace Stark was second with a time of 7.76s, while Christina Clemons came in third with a 7.81s.
Elsewhere a the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships, both the men’s and women's. 3000m races were closely contested affairs. In the former, Hobbs Kessler clocked a meets record of 7:38.00 for the win, with Dylan Jacobs and Sam Gilman close behind him. On the women's side, Nikki Hiltz took gold, outdoing Shelby Houlihan and Whittni Morgan.
On the field end of things at the U.S Indoor Track and Field Championships, multiple events provided exciting action. Katie Moon and Chris Nilsen won the men's and women's pole vault, while Chase Jackson clinched gold in the women's shot put and James Carter finished on top of the podium in the men's triple jump.
U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships 2025: Full results from day 1
Women's Pole Vault
- Katie Moon - 4.80
- Gabriela Leon - 4.65
- Emily Grove - 4.65
- Chloe Timberg - 4.60
- Brynn King - 4.55
- Riley Felts - 4.40
- Natalie Lark - 4.30
- Ashley Callahan - 4.30
- Kaitlyn Dermen - 4.20
Men's 3000m Racewalk
- Emmanuel Corvera - 11:57.89
- Jordan Crawford - 12:00.92
- Jason Cherng - 12:19.50
- Bricyn Healey - 12:30.61
- Ryan Allen - 12:58.37
- Clayton Stoil - 13:16.81
- AJ Gruttadauro - 15:39.09
Gael Plasencia - DQ
Women's 3000m Racewalk
- Lauren Harris - 13:23.83
- Maria Michta-Coffey - 13:33.28
- Miranda Melville - 13:36.67
- Katie Burnett - 13:47.89
- Ruby Ray - 14:00.76
- Celina Lepe-Corvera - 14:17.38
- Izabelle Trefts - 14:24.70
- Stephanie Casey - 14:38.25
- Angelina Colon - 14:40.34
- Angelica Harris - 14:49.51
- Katie Miale - 14:50.30
Women's Shot Put
- Chase Jackson - 19.65
- Maggie Ewen - 18.86
- Jessica Ramsey - 18.51
- KeAyla Dove - 18.20
- Adelaide Acquilla - 17.76
- Abby Moore - 17.70
- Veronica Fraley - 16.86
- Jalani Davis - 16.73
Men's Triple Jump
- James Carter - 16.88
- Russell Robinson - 16.67
- Donald Scott - 16.62
- William Claye - 16.54
- Sean Dixon-Brodie - 16.46
- Brandon Green - 16.17
- Salif Mane - 16.03
- Chauncey Chambers - 15.94
- Cole Goodman - 15.35
Women's 3000m
- Nikki Hiltz - 8:48.28
- Shelby Houlihan - 8:48.43
- Whittni Morgan - 8:48.56
- Emily Mackay - 8:48.68
- Ella Donaghu - 8:49.70
- Bailey Hertenstein - 8:50.13
- Olivia Markezich - 8:52.49
- Katelyn Tuohy - 8:54.46
- Kayley Delay - 8:55.87
- Abby Nichols - 8:57.67
- Andrea Rodenfels - 8:58.20
- Allie Buchalski - 9:01.90
- Gracie Hyde - 9:02.28
- Bethany Hasz - 9:02.64
- Angelina Ellis - 9:02.90
- Hannah Steelman - 9:03.87
Men's Pole Vault
- Chris Nilsen - 5.70
- Jacob Wooten - 5.70
- Austin Miller - 5.70
- Sam Kendrick - 5.60
- Keaton Daniel - 5.60
- Nate Richartz - 5.60
- Cole Walsh - 5.50
- Hunter Garretson - 5.40
- Tray Oates - 5.40
- Carson Waters - 5.40
- Trevor Stephenson - 5.40
KC Lightfoot - DNS
Women's Long Jump
- Monae Nichols - 6.73
- Claire Bryant - 6.72
- Jasmine Moore - 6.66
- Nicole Warwick - 6.60
- Aislinn McElhaney - 6.36
- Zhane Smith - 6.21
- Kayla Woods - 6.13
- Elena Cooper - 6.11
- Tionna Tobias - 5.72
Quanesha Burks - DNS
Men's Weight Throw
- Daniel Haugh - 25.11
- Tanner Berg - 24.96
- Alex Young - 24.82
- Isaiah Rogers - 22.93
- Rudy Winkler - 22.90
- Alex Kristeller - 21.94
- Tyler Williams - 21.76
- Grayson Fleming - 21.74
Men's 3000m
- Hobbs Kessler - 7:38.00
- Dylan Jacobs - 7:38.02
- Sam Gilman - 7:38.64
- Matthew Wilkinson - 7:40.26
- Anthony Camerieri - 7.40.31
- Damien Dilcher - 7:40.47
- Morgan Beadlescomb - 7:40.52
- Yasin Sado - 7:41.97
- Casey Comber - 7:44.10
- Olin Hacker - 7:44.33
- Dillon Maggard - 7:44.64
- Derek Johnson - 7:44.96
- Cruz Gomez - 7:54.69
- Kenneth Rooks - 7:56.68
- John Reniewicki - 7:59.71
Waleed Suliman - DNS
Women's 60m Hurdles
- Masai Russell - 7.74
- Grace Stark - 7.76
- Christina Clemons 7.81
- Alia Armstrong - 7.87
- Amber Hughes - 7.96
- Taylor Cox - 8.15
- Kassidy Hopkins - 8.36
- Ashley Wallace - 8.49
Men's 60m Hurdles
- Grant Holloway - 7.36
- Cameron Murray - 7.41
- Johnny Brackins - 7.43
- Cordell Tinch - 7.48
- De'Vion Wilson - 7.53
- Dylan Beard - 7.54
- Louis Rollins - 7.60
- Connor Schulman - 7.76