"This is the hardest I’ve ever worked"- Masai Russell makes her feelings as she continues unbeaten season streak with World leading performance

Masai Russell expressed her thoughts after she winning the women's Indoor 60m hurdles at Millrose Games 2025. The American athlete continued her dominating streak in the track season with a world-leading performance of 7.76s.

The Olympic champion began her 2025 Indoor season at the Texas Tech Corky Classic where she competed in the 60m and the 60m hurdles and won the gold medal in both events. She then competed in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and won the 60m hurdles. After a brief training pattern, she marched on to the Millrose Games where she competed against top athletes like Devynne Charlton and Grace Stark among others.

Masai Russell asserted her dominance to clinch the victory after registering a strong finish with a new World leading time in the women's indoor 60m hurdles. She expressed her thoughts and spoke to Citius Mag while reflecting on her journey as an athlete.

"It just felt like as it should be. Like, that's the best way that I could put it you know. I've just been working so hard. This is the hardest I’ve ever worked, so to finally see the dominance, and me just stepping into who I know I am consistently so yeah, I’m just happy with it. It’s how it should be,” she said.

Furthermore, she spoke about her performance and expressed that she expected to be faster however, Russell revealed that she was content with her performance.

"Yeah, I actually expected to go a little faster today not going to lie. But, you know, in due time, we have such a long season, we haven't really backed off much you know, just came from competing in Boston, training for two days, got back on a plane so you know, I'm happy with it. As long as I'm progressing I'm not hard on myself. As long as I'm winning, I'm doing good, times really don't matter as a professional," she added.

Masai Russell on winning the New Balance Grand Prix

Masai Russell competes at the Diamond League Silesia. 2024 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial. - Source: Getty

Masai Russell spoke about winning the New Balance Grand Prix in a post-race interview with Citius Mag. The American athlete revealed how she won the Olympic gold medal without any pro title under her belt.

The 24-year-old athlete revealed how the event her win at the New Balance Grand Prix 2025 will hold a special place in her heart as it was her first professional win

"I felt good, I mean it's funny to say this is my first pro win. I'm an Olympic champion but I never won a race as a professional last year. So this is my first one and I'm gonna keep these flowers. It's just been great," she said.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement to compete in the rest of the season after undergoing rigorous training to continue her pursuit of greatness in the sport.

