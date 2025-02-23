"Doctors told I would never be able to walk": Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall recalls fibular hemimelia diagnosis

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, shared a message related to his disability. The latter recently celebrated his 26th birthday on February 17.

Davis-Woodhall and Hunter recently appeared on the Operators Awards Stage on the latter's birthday, where he received a massive surprise of 10,000 people singing 'Happy Birthday' to him. Along with this, the paralympic athlete also recalled the diagnosis of fibular hemimelia in his video.

He shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he was seen talking about his condition, revealing that the doctors informed his parents that he would never be able to run. Following the message, Woodhall added a fusion of several clips of his achievements on the track.

"Your start doesn't have to be where you finish. When I was born, I had a birth defect, and the first thing my doctors told my parents was that I'd never be able to walk; they never said anything about running," said the Paralympics gold medalist.

The paralympic athlete was born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that restricts the development of lower limbs. Due to this, the Woodhall had to undergo an amputation operation when he was only 11 months old.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, opened up about facing struggles as a para-athlete during college recruitment

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall - (Image Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, was a part of the SHRM INCLUSION 2024, where he made his feelings known about the adversities he faced as a para-athlete during his college recruitment procedure. Along with this, he also shared an inspirational message that it is okay to be different and unique.

"It was a question of, ‘Why?’ I [felt] like I had all the boxes checked. Why am I not able to get into this sport? The answer was, ‘It’s never been done.’ For so long … it’s been fighting for the right, fighting for respect, fighting for other people to see our value and what we want to see happen in sports. Now it’s also about shedding more light on the inclusion," said Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband.

He added:

"We want to show people that it’s awesome to be different; it’s awesome to be unique,” Woodhall said. “And you can do really, really incredible things—regardless of what your physical attributes or situation is."

Along with Hunter Woodhall, his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall also won her first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She stood atop the podium after taking a leap of 7.10 m in the long jump event and besting the defending champion.

