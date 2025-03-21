"Does he have no shame"- Riley Gaines lashes out on the victory of trans athlete Ada Gallagher who set 'new record' at varsity race

Riley Gaines recently expressed her feelings as trans athlete Aayden 'Ada' Gallagher set a new record at a varsity meet in Oregon. Gallagher had beaten the nearest female competitor by at least seven seconds.

The 24-year-old swimmer-turned-social activist shared a video of Gallagher completing the last leg of the 200m race. She captioned her X post:

"Another day, another boy dominating in girl's sports. Aayden "Ada" Gallagher set a season record and beat the fastest girl by over 7 seconds. This was in Oregon."

However, that was not all. Gaines also slammed Gallagher's family for letting this happen and added in another X post:

"Does he have no shame? Do his PARENTS have no shame?"

Though the current US administration led by President Donald Trump is doing its best to prevent the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, not all states have unanimously responded to the executive order recently issued by the Trump administration. Gaines had previously claimed that the updated policy of the NCAA has several loopholes, which would allow trans athletes to participate in future tournaments.

Riley Gaines had previously campaigned against the participation of Blaire Fleming in the NCAA Mountain West Conference volleyball league. She also supported the educational institutions that forfeited their matches against Fleming's team, the San Jose State Spartans.

Riley Gaines slams Nike's Super Bowl commercial over their double standards

Riley Gaines reacts to Nike's Super Bowl commercial [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to the Nike Super Bowl commercial a month ago, which starred athletes like Jordan Chiles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Caitlin Clark. Gaines took a jibe at the sportswear brand, accusing it of practicing double standards when they denied former sprinting sensation Allyson Felix her dues.

In a long video on Instagram, Gaines remarked:

"Y'all remember what Nike did to this woman, Allison Felix? A seven-time Olympic champion? She was sponsored by Nike, and when she got pregnant, Nike cut her endorsement deal by 70%, literally telling her to know her place and just run."

Gaines also pointed out another hypocrisy with a video showing trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney working out in a Nike fit. She added:

"Nike wants to talk about women's empowerment, then what is this? Because to me this looks like a brand who treats men better than they treat women, under the guise of feminism. But I'm not falling for it...Nike only cares about women when it's cool or profitable."

Riley Gaines had recently backed the decision of the US administration to put a hold on the federal funding for Penn State University. The Trump administration has withheld funding of over $175 million to the institution over the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

