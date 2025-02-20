"They also mean access to their locker room"- Riley Gaines slams NCAA following their changes in policy related to trans athletes inclusion

Riley Gaines recently condemned the changes made by the NCAA related to transgender athletes' participation in women's sports. The changes were implemented following President Donald Trump's signing of the executive order that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports.

The new policy change prohibits a student-athlete, who was assigned male at birth from competing in NCAA women's sports. However, the amendments do not curb the transgender student-athletes from practicing with the women's team and having access to other benefits, including training and scholarships.

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete for an NCAA women's team," read the changes. "A student-athlete assigned male at birth may practice on an NCAA women's team and receive all other benefits applicable to student-athletes."

Stressing the benefits received by the transgender student-athletes, Gaines highlighted the access to the women's locker room. The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who has been a fervent advocate of women in sports and has consistently dissented from the notion of trans-athletes competing against and alongside female athletes opposed the revisions and wrote:

"When the @NCAA says men can receive women's "benefits", they also mean access to their locker room. The NCAA policy is in direct contrast with President Trump's thoroughly written EO."

"Mediocre man" - Riley Gaines makes a dig at trans athlete CeCe Telfer following the transgender athlete's refusal to return NCAA title

Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines threw shade at transgender athlete CeCe Telfer following the latter's refusal to return the NCAA title. Following President Donald Trump's signing of the executive orders, the transgender student-athletes were directed to return the NCAA title, and other accolades.

However, Telfer, spoke against the call, stating that those within the Department of Education would know that history can’t be erased or undone.

"If somebody is truly working or a part of the Department of Education, they would be smart and educated enough to know that something like that is not, that's not how history works and that's not how the direction of progressiveness works. And you can't take, you can't take back history," Telfer said.

Gaines dissented the statement, writing:

"You can't take away the records & titles that I stole from deserving women!!! That's not how history works!!!" - mediocre man who has a hobby of trampling on women"

Telfer placed first in the 400-meter hurdles event at the 2019 NCAA Division II Women's Track and Field Championships.

