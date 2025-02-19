"Man who has a hobby of trampling on women" - Riley Gaines slams trans athlete CeCe Telfer after latter's refusal to return NCAA title

Riley Gaines slammed transgender athlete CeCe Telfer for speaking against the Department of Education requesting the NCAA to strip medals and records of transgender women. Telfer talked about how the 'progressiveness' in the community doesn't work that way.

Gaines, the advocate for saving women's sports by barring transgender participation, was a swimmer at the University of Kentucky. She was denied the fifth position by a trans athlete, Lia Thomas, in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Championships. That heartbreak for Gaines led to her rallying against transgender participation in women's sports.

After Donald Trump became the 47th US President, he signed an executive order to ban trans athletes in the female sporting domain. Gaines received special commendation from Trump for being a forerunner. Not long after, she took a jab at CeCe Telfer, the first openly trans athlete to win an NCAA title, addressing the letter the Department of Education sent to the NCAA for stripping titles and records from biological males.

The 400m hurdler, Telfer, said:

"If somebody is truly working or a part of the Department of Education, they would be smart and educated enough to know that something like that is not, that's not how history works and that's not how the direction of progressiveness works. And you can't take, you can't take back history."

'WomenAreReal's X account shared the interview disagreeing with whatever Telfer had to say. The caption read:

"Women beg to differ. You came for our sports & our spaces and we are fighting back hard."

Riley Gaines joined forces and expressed:

""You can't take away the records & titles that I stole from deserving women!!! That's not how history works!!!" - mediocre man who has a hobby of trampling on women"

Riley Gaines expressed disappointment over the NCAA not adhering to Donald Trump's executive order properly

Riley Gaines at the House Republicans Speak Following Vote On The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act - (Source: Getty)

Riley Gaines has always been vocal about the safety of women and even signed a legal case against the NCAA against transgender participation in 2024. After Donald Trump signed the executive order to curb that, former US gymnastics champion, Jennifer Sey pointed out loopholes (schools will decide participation and birth certificates will determine sex) in the NCAA program that would allow biological males to compete.

Here's what she said:

Echoing the sentiments of the former gymnast, Gaines said:

"The new NCAA policy is NOT in compliance with President Trump's beautifully and thoroughly written Executive Order. It's in direct contrast. The NCAA is governed by cowards."

Riley Gaines has campaigned for Donald Trump, was involved in protests against the NCAA, and supported women in various ways.

