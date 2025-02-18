"The NCAA is governed by cowards"- Riley Gaines slams the governing body over concerns about loopholes with regards to women's sports

Riley Gaines has expressed her views on the NCAA facing backlash for allegedly not fully adhering to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. The order, issued on February 5, 2025, seeks to prevent men from competing in women's sports.

Jennifer Sey, the former US gymnastics champion, argues that while the NCAA's new policy seems to align with the executive order, it contains two significant loopholes. She further claimed that these loopholes could allow individuals who identify as women, including transgender women, to continue competing in women's sports at the collegiate level.

One loophole shifts responsibility to individual schools by stating they are in charge of determining student-athlete eligibility. This means schools, rather than the NCAA, will decide who qualifies to compete in women's sports. The second loophole relies on birth certificates to determine sex. However, since these can be changed in most states with little effort, Sey argues this rule is useless.

The former US gymnastics champion took to X on Saturday, February 15, to share her opinion. She wrote:

"The NCAA newly announced policy to "keep women's sports female" -- and (supposedly) uphold the Executive Order -- is no policy at all. There are holes upon holes upon holes, and mostly the NCAA wants to appear to satisfy the Executive Order while allowing the gender ideologues and whiny scream-y failed male athletes to still have their way and validate their kooky identities. By competing in women's sports!"

The news later appeared on the internet and was posted by a user on their X handle. Riley Gaines reposted the news accompanied by a caption:

"The new NCAA policy is NOT in compliance with President Trump's beautifully and thoroughly written Executive Order. It's in direct contrast. The NCAA is governed by cowards."

Riley Gaines expresses for the US Education Department's efforts to restore women's sports titles

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee during Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

In February 2025, the US Department of Education's Office of General Counsel (OGC) urged the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to return records, titles, and awards taken from female athletes by individuals who are biologically male but identify as female and competed in women's sports.

The department emphasized that restoring these achievements aligns with the NCAA's new policy aiming to keep men out of women's sports. Reflecting on the department's decision, Riley Gaines said:

“For the past four years, women have been begging for equal opportunities to compete and succeed, only to be ignored. A president who recognizes and celebrates women for our accomplishments is long overdue. Restoring stolen athletic accolades to their rightful owners is a crucial step towards reinstating accountability, integrity, and common sense – one that I wholeheartedly support."

Riley Gaines is actively voicing her opinions against transgender athletes following a controversy in March 2022. During the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships, Gaines and University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas finished the 200-yard freestyle in a tie for fifth place. However, the NCAA awarded the fifth-place trophy to Thomas, informing Gaines that her trophy would be sent by mail.

