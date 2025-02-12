Riley Gaines reacts to NCAA being demanded to return accolades won by transgender athletes in women's events

Riley Gaines recently voiced her opinion after President Donald Trump's administration demanded the NCAA return the accolades won by transgender athletes in women's events. The demand came after Trump signed the executive order forbidding transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports in school and colleges funded by the federal government on February 5, the National Girls and Women in Sports Day, in the East Room at the White House.

Gaines began her advocacy for women's safety in sports and the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's events after the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. The former University of Kentucky swimmer tied for fifth place with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete who competed for Penn State before the gender transition and for Pennsylvania in 2022.

Gaines was denied the fifth-place trophy and was asked to pose on the podium with the sixth-place trophy while being informed that she would receive her deserved trophy by mail. However, this did not sit comfortably with Gaines. She has frequently voiced her protest against the NCAA previously. After the recent update by President Trump's administration, she expressed her opinion, writing:

"The Trump admin and the DoE are demanding the NCAA & NFHS return all records, titles, awards, and recognitions stolen from exceptional women by mediocre men be returned back."

"This is a critical step in accountability and responsibility. I'll be waiting to hear from @NCAA," she added.

President Donald Trump praised Riley Gaines in his speech as he signed the executive order

Riley Gaines and U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines' protest against the idea of transgender athletes competing in women's sports has been influential. During his speech before signing the executive order, President Donald Trump lauded the former collegiate swimmer for her efforts and determination while recalling the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, calling it "ridiculous."

"Riley was a 12 time all-American who sacrificed countless hours in the pool." President Trump said. "She gave up everything and just gave everyhting she had but then the league forced her to share a spot on the podium with a male swimmer who took her trophy while the media celebrated this stolen glory."

President Trump added:

"I watched it, a lot of people watched it. It was ridiculous frankly but I want to thank Riley. She really has been in the forefront."

The executive order also bans transgender athletes from competing at the 2028 Olympics.

