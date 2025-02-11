Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi makes her feelings known on video of her performance at 1996 Olympics

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi recently reacted to one of her old performances from the Atlanta Olympics held in 1996. Landi was a former Olympian, who represented France in the team all-around gymnastics event held at the quadrennial edition in Atlanta.

Landi uploaded the segment of her performance from the floor exercise segment of the all-around event on her Instagram story on Monday. She wrote in the caption:

"Thanks @intlgymnast for the throwback.....Can't believe it will be 29 years ago this year"

For the unversed, Cecile Canqueteau Landi is a former French gymnast, who relocated to the USA along with her partner [and later husband Laurent Landi] for better avenues as a gymnastics coach.

Landi was 17 years old when she represented France at the Atlanta Olympics in the all-around gymnastics event. In the team category, she contributed to the French team's eighth position.

Individually, Landi scored a total of 74.461, with her lowest scores coming in the balance beam segment, and the highest in the floor exercise segment. She failed to qualify for the individual all-around finals, ending up in the 45th position.

Following her brief career as a French gymnast, Cecile Landi moved to the USA around 2004. She ultimately found her fame as the coach of gymnastics legend Simone Biles, when she joined the World Champions Center in 2017 as the head coach.

Cecile Landi shares her approach to the NIL programs

Cecile Landi recently expressed her thoughts on the pros and cons of the NIL programs. In a conversation conducted on the 'Flipping out with Bridget Sloan' show in December 2024, Landi said:

"Like social media, it's a blessing and a curse, great things can happen for the athletes but when it's an added amount of pressure, I feel it's unnecessary but that's part of it. It's just if you can get your school paid with your scholarship and get some money on your side to start your life better then it's great."

"But you still need to enjoy college life, you're still young and you have many years of worrying about making money, so just try to enjoy that."

Landi is currently serving the University of Georgia's Georgia Gymdogs team as the head-coach, a role she took up in April 2024.

