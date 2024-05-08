Doha Diamond League 2024 Women's 100m preview: Tamari Davis and Daryll Neita headline with British-American rivalry

The 2024 Doha Diamond League is slated to be held on May 10 at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. This will be the third meeting of the Wanda Diamond League 2024 series after legs in Xiamen and Shanghai/ Suzhou in China.

Many prominent track and field athletes from all over the world, including Olympic and World Championships medalists like Kenny Bednarek, Aaron Brown, Beatrice Chebet, Miltiádis Tentóglou, Kristjan Čeh, Neeraj Chopra, Nina Kennedy, and Eleanor Patterson, will vie for top contentions at the one-day affair.

However, one of the most anticipated clashes at the Doha Diamond League is set to take place in the women’s 100m sprint event where the United States' Tamari Davis and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita will take part.

Davis recently played a crucial role at the 2024 World Athletics Relays by helping the USA team qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay event. The American sprinter opened her 2024 outdoor season campaign at the Tom Jones Memorial where she clocked a time of 10.94s to win the 100m race.

She also featured in the 2024 Bermuda Grand Prix in the women’s 100m in which she comprehensively won against compatriot Kortnei Johnson (11.27s) and Jamaican rising star Alana Reid (11.29s) with a time of 11.04s. This makes her one of the strong contenders to win the women’s 100m race at the Doha Diamond League.

Meanwhile, Daryll Neita had a great 200m season opener as she made an appearance at the Shanghai/ Suzhou Diamond League 2024 in which she stunned Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning 100m World Champion and the 200m bronze medalist in Budapest. Neita won with a time of 22.62s, ahead of Avania Battle (22.99s), and Richardson (23.11s).

Doha Diamond League: Sha'Carri Richardson holds the meet record holder in the women’s 100m event

Track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson holds the meeting record at the Doha Diamond League, earlier known as the Doha Grand Prix. She registered the record in last year’s event, clocking a sensational 10.76s (+0.9 m/s) to secure a top victory against Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith.

Richardson was entering the 2023 edition of the Doha leg after a strong performance at the 2023 Miramar Invitational where she ran a wind-assisted (+4.1m/s) to win the event with a time of 10.57s in the event’s finals.