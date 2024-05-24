"Don't see that"- Usain Bolt claims no current sprinter is like him amid world record claims from several athletes

Usain Bolt unabashedly announced that no young athlete reminds him of himself. In a recent interview, he said that he knew athletes like Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley are looking to lower his 200m and 100 records, but takes pride in his position of unchallenged supremacy.

At 15, Bolt earned the world junior gold medal (20.61s) at the 2002 World Championships as the youngest ever athlete to have achieved it. This marked the first step toward his rise to prominence. Usain Bolt made his pro athlete debut at the 2004 CARIFTA Games, where he emerged as the first junior sprinter to run 200m sub-20.

Since then, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist swept titles after titles, culminating in the 2009 World Championships, where he broke the 100m and 200m world records just four days apart. His record times, 9.58s in the 100m and 19.19s in the 200m, are standing tall to date.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Usain Bolt has been signed as the brand ambassador of Red Stripe, the Jamaica Olympic Association's sponsor. The brand's “Guh Fi Gold & Glory” Olympics campaign held its launching event recently, which was attended by the 11-time World champion.

In an interview with Giovannie (Gio_Talk_Sports) Brady, Bolt was asked whether any athlete reminds Bolt of himself. Unhesitatingly, the Olympian shook his head in refutation, claiming nobody has reached his level yet.

"I don't see that, I don't see that."

But he also added that his kids may lower his world record times.

While not in contention to be on the track, Usain Bolt will be present at the Paris Olympics to watch the athletes in action.

"I don't see anybody really break the record" - Usain Bolt

Bolt has been elected as the brand ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup. During a telephone interview with PTI, New York while he was promoting the cricket tournament, he talked about the prospect of any formidable sprinter breaking his records, and the constant will to compete in the races.

When asked whether his records are on the verge of being lowered, the Olympian confidently answered that they aren't shortly.

"Well, for me, I don't think so. Not right now. I think there's a long way to go. You understand, I don't see anybody really break the record. So I think I still have a few more years to go," he said.

Fred Kerley recently surfaced on X with the claim, "World record next time I touch the 100m," had left the internet abuzz.

Although Noah Lyles had equaled Usain Bolt's sprint treble at the 2023 World Championships and is second behind Bolt in the 200m world all-time standings, his personal best 200m time of 19.31s is still 0.12s behind Bolt's.