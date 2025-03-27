Dylan Palacio slams Bo Nickal for questioning his ability and commitment to wrestling

Bo Nickal and Dylan Palacio recently indulged in an online feud over their commitment to wrestling. Nickal accused a Penn State University wrestler of indulging in unethical practices.

Palacio responded by questioning as to why the Penn State fanbase was losing their sleep over a baseless accusation.

However, Nickal didn't like the response and accused Dylan of being a crybaby. He wrote on his timeline,

"It was obvious who he was accusing but he wasn’t man enough to actually make a real claim. He sounded like a cry baby just like you."

Nickal went a step further as he mocked the Cornell University wrestler. He posted on his X timeline,

"Your biggest accomplishment in wrestling is not getting pinned by David Taylor at the scuffle. No one is scared of you!"

However, Dylan Palacio wasn't one to take this insult lying down. He posted on his timeline,

"My biggest accomplishment in wrestling is sending thousands of kids to wrestling camp for free , one of which you tried charging us 10k to make an appearance at and you showed them a three quarter Nelson and sat on your phone the entire session. And that’s why I didn’t say hi."

Bo Nickal is a freestyle wrestler turned MMA artist who formerly represented the Penn State University. He won the NCAA title three times in a row from 2017 to 2019.

Bo Nickal expresses his thoughts on Penn State's 'boring' dominance at the NCAA Championships

Bo Nickal shares his thoughts on the dominance of Penn State University at the NCAA Championships - (Image Source: Getty)

A few days ago, Bo Nickal expressed his awe at the sheer dominance of the Penn State Nittany Lions at the National Championships. The 29-year-old took to his X timeline as he wrote,

"Pretty crazy the wrestling world isn't talking about PSU scoring 177, I repeat 177, team points. 8 guys top 3, all 10 top 6. A boring amount of domination.

This marked the 12th national title for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the last 14 seasons. The dominance of Penn State was evident from the significant gap between the Nittany Lions, who scored 177 points at the championships, and the runner-up Nebraska Cornhuskers, who amassed 117 points.

Even the previous record was held by the Nittany Lions, who generated a total of 172.5 at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Interestingly, these achievements have been accomplished under the tutelage of Cael Sanderson, which makes him the second most successful coach in the history of collegiate wrestling.

