Ed Murphey Classic 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming, and more

The Ed Murphey Classic 2025 will take place at the University of Memphis between Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12. The main track programs are scheduled for Saturday and will feature several top Olympians.
One of the top names to feature in this competition will be the 400m hurdles Olympic champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. She will run the 400m flat on Saturday, just a few days after her victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. Her training partner, Athing Mu, will grace the field for the 800m and will look to make a comeback following her disappointing last-place finish at the Pre Classic.
Notable short-distance athletes such as Tamari Davis and Brittany Brown will compete in the Women's 200m event. Paris Olympics gold medalist and track prodigy Quincy Wilson will run the 400m after his impressive recent performances at the Penn Relays and the New Balance National Outdoors. On that note, let's know the complete schedule and streaming details of the 2025 Ed Murphey Classic.
Ed Murphey Classic 2025: Schedule and order of events
Here is the schedule of the major events from the Ed Murphey Classic 2025 (Times in CST):
July 11:
- 6:00 p.m.- Mile event for both youth and pro athletes
- 6:00 p.m.- Pole Vault Women's
- 8:30 p.m.- Pole Vault Men's
July 12:
- 10:00 a.m.- Javelin Women's
- 11:30 a.m.- Javelin Men's
- 3:00 p.m.- Long Jump Men's combined events
- 4:30 p.m.- Discus Men's combined events
- 6:20 p.m.- Long Jump Men's
- 6:30 p.m.- Discus Men's
- 6:30 p.m.- Triple Jump Women's
- 6:30 p.m.- 200m Women's
- 6:45 p.m.- Shot Put Women's
- 6:45 p.m.- 200m Men's combined events
- 7:00 p.m.- 100m Hurdles Women's
- 7:15 p.m.- 110m Hurdles Men's
- 7:30 p.m.- 800m Invitational Women's
- 7:45 p.m.- Discus Women's
- 7:45 p.m.- Mike Cody 800m Invitational Men's
- 8:00 p.m.- Triple Jump Men's
- 8:00 p.m.- Long Jump Women's
- 8:00 p.m.- 400m Hurdles Women's
- 8:15 p.m.- Shot Put Men's
- 8:15 p.m.- Jim Mathis 400m Invitational Men's
- 8:30 p.m.- 1500m Women's
- 8:45 p.m.- 1500m Men's
- 9:00 p.m.- 100m Men's
- 9:15 p.m.- 400m Invitational Women's
Ed Murphey Classic 2025: Where to watch and live streaming details
Fans can catch the live action of the Ed Murphey Classic 2025 on Puma's YouTube channel, without any subscription. The Watch Athletics website will also provide regular updates from the events.