Quincy Wilson updates about his NCAA commitment following his latest visit to University of Maryland

Quincy Wilson expressed gratitude to the President of the University of Maryland, Dr. Pines, for his insights during a conversation as he continues his journey of visiting colleges for a probable NCAA career. Wilson is a standout athlete in the 400m at Bullis High School, Maryland.

Ad

Quincy Wilson boasts a stellar resume, encompassing an Olympic gold and several record-breaking feats at the National level. In June 2025, he made waves at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships, winning his sixth National title by clocking a time of 45.37s. He also unfurled dominance in the 400m at the National Indoors earlier this year, breaking the meet record and also clinching the 4x400m relay win.

As per the recent update, Quincy Wilson visited the University of Maryland and spoke to the President during his college visit.

Ad

Trending

"Thanks to the President of University of Maryland, Dr. Pines, for having a great conversation about all things University of Maryland has to offer."

Ad

The 18-year-old has previously visited the University of Florida and Louisiana State University to talk to the coaches for considering a college program.

Wilson clocked a winning time of 45.66 in the 400m at the New Balance Grand Prix, eclipsing his high school national record and the U18 world best in the event.

Quincy Wilson addressed the issue of not receiving enough respect despite putting in the best efforts at the New Balance Nationals

Wilson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson dominated the track at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships, but he received criticism after his performance. Addressing how disrespectful the comments felt and stressing the importance of having just the close ones around, Wilson said:

Ad

"It's some type of respect that you have to put on. I feel like I have been put in the working, you wouldn't want me to do that to him. So, I just like need some type of respect, there is some type of respect that we should have when we are there and you know, people going to love you, people going to hate you. People going to love you when you're up and people going to hate you when you are down, so, it just a matter of having my close friends around...one was on the track and the other were on the infield supporting me," the Olympic gold medalist said to CITIUS Mag. (beginning 1:22)

Wilson received the All-Met Spring Athlete of the Year honor for the fourth straight year in 2025. He was also named the awarded the 2024 USATF Youth Athlete of the Year for his Olympic success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More