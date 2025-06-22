"There is some type of respect that we should have"- Quincy Wilson gets real about facing hate amid massive victory at New Balance Nationals

Quincy Wilson recently made his feelings known about facing the haters amid winning the 400m title at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor. He successfully defended his 2024 New Balance National Championships title.

Wilson has been solidifying his legacy in the New Balance National Outdoor Championships, as after dominating the 400m in the 2024 iteration, the 17-year-old has reclaimed his crown on day 3 of the 2025 New Balance championships. On June 21, Wilson secured another 400m title after clocking an impressive time of 45.37s and besting his high school rival, Andrew Salvodon, who secured a fourth-place finish in the race.

With this triumph, the American earned his 6th New Balance title and his second 400m outdoor win of the season. Following this win, Wilson sat for an interview with Citius Mag, where he spoke about his performance in the 400m dash and opened up about receiving hate despite his exceptional performance. Talking about deserving respect, he said:

"It's some type of respect that you have to put on. I feel like I have been put in the working, you wouldn't want me to do that to him. So, I just like need some type of respect, there is some type of respect that we should have when we are there and you know, people going to love you, people going to hate you. People going to love you when you're up and people going to hate you when you are down, so, it just a matter of having my close friends around...one was on the track and the other were on the infield supporting me," said Quincy Wilson. (1:22n onwards)

A video of Wilson facing the trolls after finishing his race has also been making the rounds on social media.

Quincy Wilson revealed the reason behind his passion to succeed in track and field

Quincy Wilson is one of the upcoming, promising athletes who has earned multiple titles and secured several records. He also became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic gold medal after contributing to the 4x100m relay heats at the Paris Olympics.

He recently sat for an interview with Forbes, where he spoke about the reason behind being passionate about earning success in the track and field community. He revealed that his mother always focuses on him and pushes him toward success.

"She says all the time, ‘Stay focused.’” If she sees me doing something – if I’m on my phone watching TikTok and I don’t answer – she’ll say ‘You’re not focused,'" stated Quincy Wilson.

Along with this, he also spoke about securing good grades in his academics as well. He revealed that he cannot live with bad grades and continuously seeks perfection in academics.

"The feeling you get when you have a bad grade, I just can’t live with that feeling. A lot of people say, ‘Quincy, you can just go out there and just do anything in the classroom.’ But I can’t live with that feeling."

Quincy Wilson's 2025 season got off to a slower start, as he commenced his year at the Virginia Showcase, where he earned a second-place finish behind Andrew Salvodon.

