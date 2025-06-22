New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Quincy Wilson wins sixth National Title |Day 3

The 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships entered its third day of thrilling action on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The Championships, which began on Thursday, June 19, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will conclude on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Day 3 of the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships witnessed the Paris Olympics gold medalist, Quincy Wilson, winning the 400m race by clocking a stunning time of 45.37 seconds to defeat Jayden Deleon and Cameron Homer, who posted 46.33 and 46.35, respectively.

The feat marked Wilson's sixth national championship title. Natalie Dumas topped the women's 400m event by registering a meet record of 51.14 seconds.

Results of the Final events on Day 3 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025

Championship Boys Mile Racewalk:

Ian Britt - 6:46.15 (MR) Oliver Sykora - 7:09.63 Cameron Kuhn - 7:31.96

Championship Girls Mile Racewalk:

Maya Piesik - 7:16.63 Gianna Mauri - 7:23.32 Taylor Nugent - 7:28.12

Middle School Boys 800m:

Hudson Doll - 1:58.43 (MR) Caden Page - 1:59.05 Tommy McCormick - 1:59.74

Middle School Girls 800m:

Eliza Schwass - 2:08.54 (MR) Laila Kirk - 2:10.11 Brooklyn Brown - 2:10.84

Championship Girls Pole Vault at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Veronica Vacca - 4.20 (MR) Izzy(Isabelle) Robbins - 4.00 Annie McCracken - 4.00

Championship Girls High Jump:

Egypt Bolan - 1.80 (MR) Paige Fessler - 1.77 Anna Eells - 1.74

Freshman Boys Triple Jump :

Javon Johnston - 14.01 Emmanuel Mbanya - 13.93 Evan Howes - 13.87

Freshman Girls Triple Jump:

Sophia Otokitti - 11.47 Lauren Eshelman - 11.37 Zoe Oye - 11.35

Freshman Boys Shot Put:

Eli Worthington - 17.22 (MR) Jonathan Culp III - 15.37 Nolyn Lammers - 15.32

Freshman Girls Javelin Throw:

Reegan Clutter - 38.26 (MR) Tori Hackett - 38.06 Emerson Schall - 37.79

Championship Boys Hammer Throw:

Owen Spira - 70.69 Charles Sullivan - 69.94 Marshall Potter - 69.42

Freshman Girls Shot Put:

Alivia Noecker - 12.35 Isabella Alvarez - 12.10 Jamaiya Holson - 11.83

Middle School Boys Shot Put:

Colton Mannon - 16.00 (MR) Cardell Beck - 15.98 Mason Kackley - 15.91

Championship Boys High Jump at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Vance Harris III - 2.07 Aiden Dykstra - 2.07 Giovanni Charles - 2.04

Championship Boys Triple Jump:

Aiden Bryant - 15.60 Matthew Kathiravelu - 15.48 Amar Skeete - 15.37

Championship Girls Triple Jump:

Camaria Corder - 12.93 Destini Smith - 12.89 Elena Cooper - 12.76

Freshman Boys Javelin Throw:

Hadyn Rice - 52.73 Millen Dhiman - 52.09 Owen Oldt - 51.26

Championship Girls Hammer Throw at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Mia Hoskins - 57.51 (MR) Amelia Bawcombe - 57.12 Mykayla Scarlett - 53.96

Freshman Boys 110m Hurdles:

Avonte Earl - 14.16 (MR) James A Hawkins Jr. - 14.19 Baron Giacchetto - 14.36

Freshman Girls 100m Hurdles:

Nia Armstrong - 13.53 (MR) Jasmine Jackson - 13.73 Valynsia Calhoun - 13.92

Freshman Boys 400m:

Michael Swanson - 47.82 (MR) Gideon Newton - 48.26 Malcolm Brown - 48.76

Freshman Girls 400m:

Cai Culpepper - 52.80 (MR) Chrishelle Campbell - 54.22 Sydney Sherrod - 55.65

Middle School Girls Shot Put:

Ashlyn McKinney - 14.15 (MR) Liv Judge - 14.00 Loveline Zudie - 13.83

Championship Boys 400m at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Quincy Wilson - 45.37 Jayden Deleon - 46.33 Cameron Homer - 46.35

Championship Girls 400m:

Natalie Dumas - 51.14 (MR) Sydney Sutton - 51.23 Elise Cooper - 51.95

Championship Boys Mile:

Carter Smith - 4:01.20 Robin Lefebvre - 4:02.07 Brody Clark - 4:04.14

Championship Girls Mile:

Paige Sheppard - 4:33.67 (MR) Sadie Engelhardt - 4:34.46 Abigail Hennessy - 4:34.69

Championship Mixed 4x400

DC Cadets - 3:30.28 Charlotte Country Day TC - 3:34.17 Crofton TC - 3:34.34

Championship Boys 2000m Steeplechase

Soheib Dissa - 5:43.98 Samuel Darmanie - 5:46.07 Parker Macdonald - 5:51.53

Championship Girls 2000m Steeplechase

Lillie Bogdan - 6:32.78 Brooke Chapman - 6:36.96 Mackenzie Cook - 6:44.28

Championship Boys Pole Vault

Garrett Guinther - 5.30 (MR) Luke Beattie - 5.20 Jaxon Jerabek - 4.90

