New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Gabriella Smith sets meet record in 400m hurdles, Bullis tops  Girls 4x200 |Day 2

The New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships are scheduled from June 19 to 22, 2025. The Championships held at Franklin Field feature multiple talented athletes vying for several titles. Day 2 of the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships witnessed a few thrilling races in multiple categories, including long jump, 4x200m, and 400m hurdles.
Gabriella Smith dominated the freshman girls' 400m hurdles after registering a meet record of 1:00.09. She achieved the feat with a stunning time to surpass Hope Edwards and Nia Armstrong, who clocked 1:00.32 and 1:00.43, respectively. The Bullis squad secured two podium finishes in the relay events on Day 2 of the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships. While the girls' team dominated the 4x200m relay with 1:33.84, the boys' squad settled in second place with 1:23.95 in the 4x200m relay race.
Results of Day 2 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025
Middle School Boys 2 Mile:
- Hudson Doll - 9:42.41
- Avinash Dewagan - 9:42.53
- Reagan Reith - 9:48.09
Championship Girls Discus Throw:
- Hannah Nuhfer - 54.48 (MR)
- J'Nia Simpson - 50.76
- Emma Gardner - 49.17
Freshman Girls Pole Vault:
- Samantha Clyde - 3.65
- Mila Gelbart - 3.55
- Kaylin Diglio - 3.55
Middle School Girls 2 Mile:
- Alexandra Scappaticci - 10:45.40
- Berkeley Marcelis - 10:46.07
- Taryn Moore - 10:56.98
Championship Girls Heptathlon at New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:
- Yuliya Maslouskaya - 5582
- Avery Miller - 5290
- Khari Webb - 5234
Freshman Boys High Jump:
- Teague Jasper - 1.95
- Chukwudi Obi - 1.95
- Kenneth Powell - 1.92
Championship Boys Shot Put:
- Peter Donini - 20.26
- Samuel Blount - 19.96
- Thomas Matlock - 19.71
Championship Boys Decathlon:
- Winston Schroder - 7092
- Owen Proskin - 6967
- Nathaniel Johnson - 6821
Freshman Boys 2 Mile:
- Jonathan Grimm - 9:18.08
- Carson Kaiser - 9:19.33
- Adam Haggart - 9:21.16
Freshman Girls 2 Mile at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:
- Colby McCollum - 10:38.60 (MR)
- Rachel Smith - 10:45.90
- Petra Gruendel - 10:53.99
Middle School Boys Long Jump:
- Basileus Oshegbo - 6.49
- Cooper Ailes - 6.42
- Truett Larson - 6.30
Middle School Girls Long Jump:
- Mariah Dawson - 5.73
- Jordane Falvey - 5.51
- Morgan Thomas - 5.43
Championship Boys 400m Hurdles:
- Camryn Thomas - 51.66
- Davian Booker - 51.75
- Nyan Brown - 51.84
Freshman Boys Discus Throw:
- Jackson Werling - 53.14 (MR)
- Jace Berg - 50.51
- Kason Scott - 47.58
Freshman Boys 400m Hurdles:
- Chanon Palmer - 55.90
- Mehki Parker - 56.33
- Lawrence (Tres) Onyejekwe - 56.83
Championship Girls 400m Hurdles:
- Natalie Dumas - 55.99 (MR)
- Sydney Sutton - 56.04
- Sydney Kuhn - 58.66
Freshman Girls 400m Hurdles:
- Gabriella Smith - 1:00.09 (MR)
- Hope Edwards - 1:00.32
- Nia Armstrong - 1:00.43
Championship Boys 100m:
- Zamarii Sanders - 10.35
- Ja'Neil Harris - 10.42
- Jake Odey-Jordan - 10.43
Championship Girls 100m:
- Sianni Wynn - 11.29
- Lisa Raye - 11.38
- Payton Payne - 11.53
Championship Boys Sprint Medley:
- North Track - 3:23.33
- Hackensack T&F - 3:23.62
- Dobbs AA - 3:24.43
Freshman Girls High Jump:
- Zoe Oye - 1.73 (MR)
- Myah Scott - 1.65
- Isabella Alvarez - 1.65
Championship Girls Shot Put:
- J'Nia Simpson - 14.60
- Cora Williams - 14.28
- Kaitlyn Bullock - 14.15
Championship Girls Sprint Medley:
- Rumson Fair Haven - 3:50.10 (MR)
- Eastern Regional TC - 3:53.15
- Motor City Track - 3:54.72
Championship Boys 4x200 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025:
- Archbishop Carroll - 1:23.64 (MR)
- Bullis - 1:23.95
- Bergen Catholic - 1:24.69
Freshman Boys Long Jump:
- Jeremiah Davis - 7.04
- Alexander Adeleye - 6.86
- Javon Johnston - 6.81
Freshman Girls Long Jump:
- Parker Coes - 6.40
- Valynsia Calhoun - 5.98
- Esther Ofodile - 5.76
Championship Girls 4x200:
- Bullis - 1:33.84
- Union Catholic - 1:35.89
- Dudley - 1:37.23
Freshman Girls Discus Throw at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:
- Maddi Baker - 43.94 (MR)
- Jamaiya Holson - 43.33
- Shia Watkins - 40.67
Championship Boys 2 Mile:
- Aiden Monistere - 8:52.31
- Tamrat Gavenas - 8:53.71
- Ben Crane - 8:56.42
Championship Girls 2 Mile:
- Hanne Thomsen - 9:55.48 (MR)
- Elin Latta - 9:59.12
- Chloe Huyler - 9:59.18
Championship Boys 4x800:
- Herriman - 7:26.12
- Rock RC - 7:32.44
- IMG Elite - 7:35.00
Championship Girls 4x800:
- IMG Elite - 8:51.45
- SHORE - 8:59.64
- West Springfield TC - 9:00.86
Championship Boys 4x800 Unseeded:
- Westfield TC - 7:40.68
- Brookline TC - 7:41.98
- Manhasset TC - 7:44.63
Championship Girls 4x800 Unseeded:
- Burnt Hills TC - 9:00.44
- Palo Alto - 9:04.18
- Tub Gator - 9:06.96
Freshman Boys Pole Vault:
- Carson Holtvogt - 4.55 (MR)
- Traxton Richards - 4.45
- Braeden Yokoyama - 4.25