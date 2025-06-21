New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Gabriella Smith sets meet record in 400m hurdles, Bullis tops  Girls 4x200 |Day 2

The New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships are scheduled from June 19 to 22, 2025. The Championships held at Franklin Field feature multiple talented athletes vying for several titles. Day 2 of the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships witnessed a few thrilling races in multiple categories, including long jump, 4x200m, and 400m hurdles.

Gabriella Smith dominated the freshman girls' 400m hurdles after registering a meet record of 1:00.09. She achieved the feat with a stunning time to surpass Hope Edwards and Nia Armstrong, who clocked 1:00.32 and 1:00.43, respectively. The Bullis squad secured two podium finishes in the relay events on Day 2 of the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships. While the girls' team dominated the 4x200m relay with 1:33.84, the boys' squad settled in second place with 1:23.95 in the 4x200m relay race.

Results of Day 2 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025

Middle School Boys 2 Mile:

Hudson Doll - 9:42.41 Avinash Dewagan - 9:42.53 Reagan Reith - 9:48.09

Championship Girls Discus Throw:

Hannah Nuhfer - 54.48 (MR) J'Nia Simpson - 50.76 Emma Gardner - 49.17

Freshman Girls Pole Vault:

Samantha Clyde - 3.65 Mila Gelbart - 3.55 Kaylin Diglio - 3.55

Middle School Girls 2 Mile:

Alexandra Scappaticci - 10:45.40 Berkeley Marcelis - 10:46.07 Taryn Moore - 10:56.98

Championship Girls Heptathlon at New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Yuliya Maslouskaya - 5582 Avery Miller - 5290 Khari Webb - 5234

Freshman Boys High Jump:

Teague Jasper - 1.95 Chukwudi Obi - 1.95 Kenneth Powell - 1.92

Championship Boys Shot Put:

Peter Donini - 20.26 Samuel Blount - 19.96 Thomas Matlock - 19.71

Championship Boys Decathlon:

Winston Schroder - 7092 Owen Proskin - 6967 Nathaniel Johnson - 6821

Freshman Boys 2 Mile:

Jonathan Grimm - 9:18.08 Carson Kaiser - 9:19.33 Adam Haggart - 9:21.16

Freshman Girls 2 Mile at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Colby McCollum - 10:38.60 (MR) Rachel Smith - 10:45.90 Petra Gruendel - 10:53.99

Middle School Boys Long Jump:

Basileus Oshegbo - 6.49 Cooper Ailes - 6.42 Truett Larson - 6.30

Middle School Girls Long Jump:

Mariah Dawson - 5.73 Jordane Falvey - 5.51 Morgan Thomas - 5.43

Championship Boys 400m Hurdles:

Camryn Thomas - 51.66 Davian Booker - 51.75 Nyan Brown - 51.84

Freshman Boys Discus Throw:

Jackson Werling - 53.14 (MR) Jace Berg - 50.51 Kason Scott - 47.58

Freshman Boys 400m Hurdles:

Chanon Palmer - 55.90 Mehki Parker - 56.33 Lawrence (Tres) Onyejekwe - 56.83

Championship Girls 400m Hurdles:

Natalie Dumas - 55.99 (MR) Sydney Sutton - 56.04 Sydney Kuhn - 58.66

Freshman Girls 400m Hurdles:

Gabriella Smith - 1:00.09 (MR) Hope Edwards - 1:00.32 Nia Armstrong - 1:00.43

Championship Boys 100m:

Zamarii Sanders - 10.35 Ja'Neil Harris - 10.42 Jake Odey-Jordan - 10.43

Championship Girls 100m:

Sianni Wynn - 11.29 Lisa Raye - 11.38 Payton Payne - 11.53

Championship Boys Sprint Medley:

North Track - 3:23.33 Hackensack T&F - 3:23.62 Dobbs AA - 3:24.43

Freshman Girls High Jump:

Zoe Oye - 1.73 (MR) Myah Scott - 1.65 Isabella Alvarez - 1.65

Championship Girls Shot Put:

J'Nia Simpson - 14.60 Cora Williams - 14.28 Kaitlyn Bullock - 14.15

Championship Girls Sprint Medley:

Rumson Fair Haven - 3:50.10 (MR) Eastern Regional TC - 3:53.15 Motor City Track - 3:54.72

Championship Boys 4x200 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025:

Archbishop Carroll - 1:23.64 (MR) Bullis - 1:23.95 Bergen Catholic - 1:24.69

Freshman Boys Long Jump:

Jeremiah Davis - 7.04 Alexander Adeleye - 6.86 Javon Johnston - 6.81

Freshman Girls Long Jump:

Parker Coes - 6.40 Valynsia Calhoun - 5.98 Esther Ofodile - 5.76

Championship Girls 4x200:

Bullis - 1:33.84 Union Catholic - 1:35.89 Dudley - 1:37.23

Freshman Girls Discus Throw at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Maddi Baker - 43.94 (MR) Jamaiya Holson - 43.33 Shia Watkins - 40.67

Championship Boys 2 Mile:

Aiden Monistere - 8:52.31 Tamrat Gavenas - 8:53.71 Ben Crane - 8:56.42

Championship Girls 2 Mile:

Hanne Thomsen - 9:55.48 (MR) Elin Latta - 9:59.12 Chloe Huyler - 9:59.18

Championship Boys 4x800:

Herriman - 7:26.12 Rock RC - 7:32.44 IMG Elite - 7:35.00

Championship Girls 4x800:

IMG Elite - 8:51.45 SHORE - 8:59.64 West Springfield TC - 9:00.86

Championship Boys 4x800 Unseeded:

Westfield TC - 7:40.68 Brookline TC - 7:41.98 Manhasset TC - 7:44.63

Championship Girls 4x800 Unseeded:

Burnt Hills TC - 9:00.44 Palo Alto - 9:04.18 Tub Gator - 9:06.96

Freshman Boys Pole Vault:

Carson Holtvogt - 4.55 (MR) Traxton Richards - 4.45 Braeden Yokoyama - 4.25

