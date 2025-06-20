New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Camryn Dailey sets new under 13 world record | Day 1

The New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 have commenced at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The current edition will be held from June 19 to June 22.
Day 1 saw several records being broken at the New Balance Nationals, including the under-13 world record in the girls' 100m event. Camryn Dailey clocked 11.37 seconds in the prelims. With that, she broke the previous meet record set by Parker Coes a year ago, as well as the under-13 group world record set by Melanie Doggett in 2024.
However, Dailey wasn't done yet. She further ran a mind boggling 11.35 seconds in the finals, winning the 100m race by a comfortable margin, though the record was wind aided by +2.5m/s.
Camryn Dailey had previously broken the under-13 world records in the 200m and the 400m events respectively. Dailey has 3 new under 13 world records to her credit now.
Dailey wasn't the only one breaking records at the New Balance Nationals. Kai Brown broke the meet record in the boys' 100m finals. Jevon Ledgister established a new meet record in the freshman's 100m finals, while Omar Thomas broke the meet record in the middle school boys' 400m event.
Following are the results of Day 1's track and field events at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 :
Results [Day 1] of the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025
Boys Discus Throw Finals :
Benjamin Shue - 60.68
- Max Martire - 60.09
- Marshall Potter - 59.24
Middle School Boys 100m Finals :
Kai Brown - 10.80 [MR]
- Basileus Oshegbo - 10.93
- Keyon Ali - 11.01
Middle School Girls 100m Finals :
Camryn Dailey - 11.35 [MR, U13 WR] [+2.5 m/s]
- Mariah Dawson - 11.77
- Maliyah Dwyer - 12.01
Middle School Boys 100m Hurdles Finals :
Jahmai McKenzie - 13.43
- Alexander Green - 14.32
- Nate Ricciuti - 14.41
Middle School Girls 100m Hurdles Finals :
E'mani Johnson - 14.51
- Libiya Dawson - 14.53
- Rhilynn White - 14.81
Freshman Boys 100m Finals :
Jevon Ledgister - 10.60 [MR]
- Quintez Grimes - 10.76
- Avonte Earl - 10.85
Freshman Girls 100m Finals :
Zoey Orlando - 11.89
- Maya Wyche - 11.91
- Alyse Brediger - 11.93
Middle School Boys 400m Finals :
Omar Thomas - 48.87 [MR]
- Zayden Saxton - 49.43
- Chase Elliott - 49.73
Middle School Girls 400m Finals :
Mya Arrendell - 53.73 [MR]
- Lilyana Griffin - 55.67
- Lanah Lucas - 55.69
Middle School Boys Mile Finals :
Hudson Doll - 4:27.46 [MR]
- Gatik Hirwani - 4:27.84
- Tommy McCormick - 4:30.08
Middle School Girls Mile Finals :
Eliza Schwass - 4:44.88 [MR]
- Mackenzie Skelly - 4:49.97
- Brooklyn Brown - 4:54.69
Freshman Boys Mile Finals :
Jonathan Grimm - 4:16.30 [MR]
- Jack McGovern - 4:18.05
- Leo Brasil - 4:18.36
Freshman Girls Mile Finals :
Colby McCollum - 4:54.96 [MR]
- Kayla Shellenbarger- 4:58.08
- Paige Ballinger - 5:00.41
Championship Boys 5000m Finals :
Noah Bontrager - 14:20.89 [MR]
- Nathaniel Assa - 14:25.19
- Jaxon Schoedel - 14:26.48
Championship Girls 5000m Finals :
Calysta Garmer - 16:18.14 [MR]
- Natasza Dudek - 16:18.78
- Mia Sirois - 16:22.88
Championship Boys 4XMile Finals :
Oregon Distance Project Team - 16:54.80 [MR]
- Herriman - 16:59.28
- American Fork XC - 17:03.41
Championship Girls 4XMile Finals :
Legacy Team - 20:05.97
- Robinson TC Team - 20:13.13
- Raleigh Catholic Team - 20:21.81