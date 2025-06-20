New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Camryn Dailey sets new under 13 world record | Day 1

The New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 have commenced at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The current edition will be held from June 19 to June 22.

Day 1 saw several records being broken at the New Balance Nationals, including the under-13 world record in the girls' 100m event. Camryn Dailey clocked 11.37 seconds in the prelims. With that, she broke the previous meet record set by Parker Coes a year ago, as well as the under-13 group world record set by Melanie Doggett in 2024.

However, Dailey wasn't done yet. She further ran a mind boggling 11.35 seconds in the finals, winning the 100m race by a comfortable margin, though the record was wind aided by +2.5m/s.

Trending

Camryn Dailey had previously broken the under-13 world records in the 200m and the 400m events respectively. Dailey has 3 new under 13 world records to her credit now.

Expand Tweet

Dailey wasn't the only one breaking records at the New Balance Nationals. Kai Brown broke the meet record in the boys' 100m finals. Jevon Ledgister established a new meet record in the freshman's 100m finals, while Omar Thomas broke the meet record in the middle school boys' 400m event.

Following are the results of Day 1's track and field events at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 :

Results [Day 1] of the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025

Boys Discus Throw Finals :

Benjamin Shue - 60.68 Max Martire - 60.09 Marshall Potter - 59.24

Middle School Boys 100m Finals :

Kai Brown - 10.80 [MR] Basileus Oshegbo - 10.93 Keyon Ali - 11.01

Middle School Girls 100m Finals :

Camryn Dailey - 11.35 [MR, U13 WR] [+2.5 m/s] Mariah Dawson - 11.77 Maliyah Dwyer - 12.01

Middle School Boys 100m Hurdles Finals :

Jahmai McKenzie - 13.43 Alexander Green - 14.32 Nate Ricciuti - 14.41

Middle School Girls 100m Hurdles Finals :

E'mani Johnson - 14.51 Libiya Dawson - 14.53 Rhilynn White - 14.81

Freshman Boys 100m Finals :

Jevon Ledgister - 10.60 [MR] Quintez Grimes - 10.76 Avonte Earl - 10.85

Freshman Girls 100m Finals :

Zoey Orlando - 11.89 Maya Wyche - 11.91 Alyse Brediger - 11.93

Middle School Boys 400m Finals :

Omar Thomas - 48.87 [MR] Zayden Saxton - 49.43 Chase Elliott - 49.73

Middle School Girls 400m Finals :

Mya Arrendell - 53.73 [MR] Lilyana Griffin - 55.67 Lanah Lucas - 55.69

Middle School Boys Mile Finals :

Hudson Doll - 4:27.46 [MR] Gatik Hirwani - 4:27.84 Tommy McCormick - 4:30.08

Middle School Girls Mile Finals :

Eliza Schwass - 4:44.88 [MR] Mackenzie Skelly - 4:49.97 Brooklyn Brown - 4:54.69

Freshman Boys Mile Finals :

Jonathan Grimm - 4:16.30 [MR] Jack McGovern - 4:18.05 Leo Brasil - 4:18.36

Freshman Girls Mile Finals :

Colby McCollum - 4:54.96 [MR] Kayla Shellenbarger- 4:58.08 Paige Ballinger - 5:00.41

Championship Boys 5000m Finals :

Noah Bontrager - 14:20.89 [MR] Nathaniel Assa - 14:25.19 Jaxon Schoedel - 14:26.48

Championship Girls 5000m Finals :

Calysta Garmer - 16:18.14 [MR] Natasza Dudek - 16:18.78 Mia Sirois - 16:22.88

Championship Boys 4XMile Finals :

Oregon Distance Project Team - 16:54.80 [MR] Herriman - 16:59.28 American Fork XC - 17:03.41

Championship Girls 4XMile Finals :

Legacy Team - 20:05.97 Robinson TC Team - 20:13.13 Raleigh Catholic Team - 20:21.81

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More