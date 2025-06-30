Quincy Wilson makes feelings known on receiving major track honor for fourth consecutive time

Quincy Wilson recently expressed his gratitude after receiving the All Met Spring Athlete of the Year for the fourth time. Wilson received the honor for his remarkable performance during the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist clicnhed the 400m New Balance Indoor title during the 2025 edition by posting a meet record of 45.71 seconds. The 17-year-old competed at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix on February 2 in Boston and registered a high school national record and an under-18 world best in the event by clocking 45.66 seconds. In April 2025, he competed in the 4x400m relay at the Penn State Relays and recorded a stunning split of 43.99 seconds after running the anchor leg.

Ad

Trending

His lap contributed to the team's victory and shattered the 40-year-old record, helping the Bullis team to set a new U.S. high school national record of 3:06.31. The 17-year-old kicked off his outdoor season at the Florida Relays and recorded the second-fastest time in the country during the outdoor season. The young athlete from Bullis School in Maryland expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving the honor and wrote:

"Blessed to receive All Met Spring Athlete of the Year. It’s an honor to receive this award 4 consecutive times. #thankyougod."

Ad

Ad

Quincy Wilson opens up about his mother's advice and the importance of academics

Quincy Wilson of Bullis High School at All Met Player of the Year photo session in Washington DC. (Photo via Getty Images)

Quincy Wilson once opened up on how his mother, Monique Wilson, plays a crucial role in his success by frequently reminding him not to lose focus. He highlighted how his mother points out and tells him when he is not focused.

Ad

"She says all the time, ‘Stay focused.’” If she sees me doing something – if I’m on my phone watching TikTok and I don’t answer – she’ll say ‘You’re not focused,'" stated Quincy Wilson.

Along with his incredible performance on the track, Wilson also prioritizes his academics. The 17-year-old scores straight As and not less than 94 on his report cards in his academic career. Notably, the Bullis School athlete is developing an interest in mechanical engineering.

Ad

"The feeling you get when you have a bad grade, I just can’t live with that feeling. A lot of people say, ‘Quincy, you can just go out there and just do anything in the classroom.’ But I can’t live with that feeling." (via forbes.com)

His recent victory at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships marked his sixth national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More