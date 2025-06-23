"This is greatness in real time"- Quincy Wilson's coach shares raw feelings after youngster wins National Title for the fifth time

Quincy Wilson's coach, John Lee, expressed his thoughts after the youngster clinched his fifth National Title. The American athlete dominated the lineup in the 400m and clocked 45.37s to win the title at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships 2025.
The youngster began the 2025 season with a tough loss to Andrew Salvadon at the VA Showcase and expressed his desire to work on his shortcomings while preparing for the rest of the season. Since then, Wilson showcased great races on the track, which included personal best performances in the indoor 400m and the 600m.
As the 2025 outdoor season took shape, Quincy Wilson represented his school and competed in the New Balance Outdoor National Championships 2025 and marched into the event as the defending Champion.
He clinched the gold medal in the 400m as well as anchored his school team to victory in the 4x400m relay with a 45.40s split in the final leg of the race.
Bullis High School team's track and field coach expressed his thoughts after the school's incredible performances on the track. In his message, coach John Lee had a special mention for Quincy Wilson and expressed great confidence in the 17-year-old's ability as he continued his pursuits for greatness in his track career.
"Continue to have fun National Champ 🏆🔥 @_quincy_wilson added another crown to his collection—400m NATIONAL TITLE #5 locked in at @newbalancenationals. This is greatness in real time—and he’s just gettin started! 🚀," he wrote.
Quincy Wilson opens up about facing hate at the New Balance Outdoor Championships
Quincy Wilson spoke about being mocked by some fans at the finish line after he won the 400m title at the New Balance outdoor Championships 2025. The American athlete weighed in on receiving hate on social media despite putting forward his best effort in an interview with Citius Mag.
Wilson shared that people should respect the athletes. However, he expressed that he was not bothered by the hate, as he had some close friends on the track who cheered him up and extended their support after the victory.
"It's some type of respect that you have to put on. I feel like I have been put in the working, you wouldn't want me to do that to him. So, I just like need some type of respect, there is some type of respect that we should have when we are there and you know, people going to love you, people going to hate you," he said.
Wilson shared that he had prepared himself to face any situation, as he had understood that ups and downs are a part of an athlete's life.