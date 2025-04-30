Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer reveal their engagement in stunning pictures set against backdrop of Mount Fuji

The prominent Scottish middle and long-distance runner Eilish McColgan recently announced her engagement to Michael Rimmer, a middle-distance runner. The runner shared her heartwarming thoughts in a social media post.

Ad

Eilish McColgan won the 10,000-meter race event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Dundee, Scotland native is also a four-time European Championships medallist and has won a silver medal in the 5000 meters.

She is engaged to notable English distance runner, Michael Rimmer. He is the silver medalist from the 2010 European Championships and clinched the third position in the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Through her X post, the seven-time National Champion shared a picture which featured Michael Rimmer on one knee, holding the ring and proposing to her, McColgan appears to be surprised and emotional. The background of the picture is a scenic view of Mount Fuji, Japan. She shared:

Ad

Trending

"Absolutely worth the jet lag. YES to forever!💍🏔️❤️”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eilish McColgan represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2014, at the Commonwealth Games, she represented Scotland.

She also holds the Scottish record in the 10,000-metre race. In her marathon debut in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, she clinched eighth place, clocked the race in 2:24:25, and registered her new Scottish record.

Eilish McColgan reflects on the positive aspects of running making a resurgence in recent years

Eilish McColgan at Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

The distance runner clinched the third position at the 2017 European Indoor Championships in the 3000-meter race event. In her interview with Glamour in April 2025, the eminent athlete shared her thoughts on the rising popularity of running:

Ad

"It's amazing that there's been such a huge buzz of people getting outdoors and keeping fit and active. I love it when somebody who has never run before finds the running bug and just gets so addicted to it. It's one of the best sports in the world. All you need is a pair of shoes to go outdoors."

Ad

She continued:

"You don't need a gym membership. You just get outside. It's so sociable. You can run with friends, or you can join a group like these running clubs. It's the perfect environment to stay fit, active, and healthy, but also to socialise. It makes a big difference."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, McColgan clinched the 15th position in the 10,000 metres race event. At the Great North Run, the world's largest half marathon, she clinched the fifth position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More