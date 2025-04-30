Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer reveal their engagement in stunning pictures set against backdrop of Mount Fuji

The prominent Scottish middle and long-distance runner Eilish McColgan recently announced her engagement to Michael Rimmer, a middle-distance runner. The runner shared her heartwarming thoughts in a social media post.
Eilish McColgan won the 10,000-meter race event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Dundee, Scotland native is also a four-time European Championships medallist and has won a silver medal in the 5000 meters.
She is engaged to notable English distance runner, Michael Rimmer. He is the silver medalist from the 2010 European Championships and clinched the third position in the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games.
Through her X post, the seven-time National Champion shared a picture which featured Michael Rimmer on one knee, holding the ring and proposing to her, McColgan appears to be surprised and emotional. The background of the picture is a scenic view of Mount Fuji, Japan. She shared:
"Absolutely worth the jet lag. YES to forever!💍🏔️❤️”
Eilish McColgan represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2014, at the Commonwealth Games, she represented Scotland.
She also holds the Scottish record in the 10,000-metre race. In her marathon debut in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, she clinched eighth place, clocked the race in 2:24:25, and registered her new Scottish record.
Eilish McColgan reflects on the positive aspects of running making a resurgence in recent years
The distance runner clinched the third position at the 2017 European Indoor Championships in the 3000-meter race event. In her interview with Glamour in April 2025, the eminent athlete shared her thoughts on the rising popularity of running:
"It's amazing that there's been such a huge buzz of people getting outdoors and keeping fit and active. I love it when somebody who has never run before finds the running bug and just gets so addicted to it. It's one of the best sports in the world. All you need is a pair of shoes to go outdoors."
She continued:
"You don't need a gym membership. You just get outside. It's so sociable. You can run with friends, or you can join a group like these running clubs. It's the perfect environment to stay fit, active, and healthy, but also to socialise. It makes a big difference."
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, McColgan clinched the 15th position in the 10,000 metres race event. At the Great North Run, the world's largest half marathon, she clinched the fifth position.