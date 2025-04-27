London Marathon 2025 results: Tigst Assefa shatters world record, Sabastian Sawe secures 1st marathon major title

Tigst Assefa and Sabastian Sawe produced brilliant results in the women’s and men’s elite categories to win the 2025 London Marathon titles on Sunday, April 27. Assefa claimed victory at one of the World Marathon Majors with a remarkable 2:15:50, also breaking the women’s-only world record, previously set by Peres Jepchirchir at the last edition of the same event with a time of 2:16:16.
The Paris Olympics marathon silver medalist was well ahead of her competitors as she beat Joyciline Jepkosgei and Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan, who finished second and third with times of 2:18:44 and 2:19:00 respectively.
Meanwhile, Sabastian Sawe bagged the topmost podium place, defeating Jacob Kiplimo and Alex Mutiso, who clocked times of 2:03:37 and 2:04:20. The race was tactical, with Sawe taking advantage when the others slowed to grab bottles for refueling about 10km remaining from the finish line with a 2:02:27s run. Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge came sixth in the race with a 2:05:25 run.
In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner collected titles in the men’s and women’s races, recording times of 1:25:25 and 1:34:18.
With that, let’s take a look at the top 10 finishers in the men's and women's elite races and the top 5 in the wheelchair men's and women's categories.
Men’s elite race results at 2025 London Marathon
- Sabastian Sawe (Kenya) - 2:02:27
- Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) - 2:03:37
- Alex Mutiso (Kenya) - 2:04:20
- Abdi Nageeye (Netherlands) - 2:04:20
- Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) - 2:04:42
- Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - 2:05:25
- Hillary Kipkoech (Kenya) - 2:06:05
- Amanal Petros (Germany) - 2:06:30
- Mahamed Mahamed (Great Britain) - 2:08:52
- Milkesha Mengesha (Ethiopia) - 2:09:01
Women’s elite race results at 2025 London Marathon
- Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) - 2:15:50
- Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) - 2:18:44
- Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) - 2:19:00
- Haven Hailu Desse (Ethiopia) - 2:19:17
- Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 2:22:32
- Stella Chesang (Uganda) - 2:22:42
- Sofiia Yaremchuk (Italy) - 2:23:14
- Eilish McColgan (Great Britain) - 2:24:25
- Rose Harvey (Great Britain) - 2:25:01
- Susanna Sullivan (USA) - 2:29:30
Men’s wheelchair results
- Marcel Hug (Switzerland) - 1:25:25
- Tomoki Suzuki (Japan) - 1:26:09
- Jetze Plat (Netherlands) - 1:26:49
- Geert Schipper (Netherlands) - 1:26:51
- Daniel Romanchuk (USA) - 1:30:31
Women’s wheelchair results
- Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) - 1:34:18
- Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:38:08
- Manuela Schär (Switzerland) - 1:41:06
- Eden Rainbow-Cooper (Great Britain) - 1:44:49
- Tatyana McFadden (USA) - 1:46:50