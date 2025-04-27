London Marathon 2025 results: Tigst Assefa shatters world record, Sabastian Sawe secures 1st marathon major title

Tigst Assefa and Sabastian Sawe produced brilliant results in the women’s and men’s elite categories to win the 2025 London Marathon titles on Sunday, April 27. Assefa claimed victory at one of the World Marathon Majors with a remarkable 2:15:50, also breaking the women’s-only world record, previously set by Peres Jepchirchir at the last edition of the same event with a time of 2:16:16.

Ad

The Paris Olympics marathon silver medalist was well ahead of her competitors as she beat Joyciline Jepkosgei and Olympic marathon champion Sifan Hassan, who finished second and third with times of 2:18:44 and 2:19:00 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sabastian Sawe bagged the topmost podium place, defeating Jacob Kiplimo and Alex Mutiso, who clocked times of 2:03:37 and 2:04:20. The race was tactical, with Sawe taking advantage when the others slowed to grab bottles for refueling about 10km remaining from the finish line with a 2:02:27s run. Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge came sixth in the race with a 2:05:25 run.

Ad

Trending

In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner collected titles in the men’s and women’s races, recording times of 1:25:25 and 1:34:18.

With that, let’s take a look at the top 10 finishers in the men's and women's elite races and the top 5 in the wheelchair men's and women's categories.

Men’s elite race results at 2025 London Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo at 2025 TCS London Marathon. Source: Getty

Sabastian Sawe (Kenya) - 2:02:27 Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) - 2:03:37 Alex Mutiso (Kenya) - 2:04:20 Abdi Nageeye (Netherlands) - 2:04:20 Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) - 2:04:42 Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) - 2:05:25 Hillary Kipkoech (Kenya) - 2:06:05 Amanal Petros (Germany) - 2:06:30 Mahamed Mahamed (Great Britain) - 2:08:52 Milkesha Mengesha (Ethiopia) - 2:09:01

Ad

Women’s elite race results at 2025 London Marathon

Sifan Hassan at 2025 TCS London Marathon - Source: Getty

Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) - 2:15:50 Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) - 2:18:44 Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) - 2:19:00 Haven Hailu Desse (Ethiopia) - 2:19:17 Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) - 2:22:32 Stella Chesang (Uganda) - 2:22:42 Sofiia Yaremchuk (Italy) - 2:23:14 Eilish McColgan (Great Britain) - 2:24:25 Rose Harvey (Great Britain) - 2:25:01 Susanna Sullivan (USA) - 2:29:30

Ad

Men’s wheelchair results

Marcel Hug at 2025 TCS London Marathon - Source: Getty

Marcel Hug (Switzerland) - 1:25:25 Tomoki Suzuki (Japan) - 1:26:09 Jetze Plat (Netherlands) - 1:26:49 Geert Schipper (Netherlands) - 1:26:51 Daniel Romanchuk (USA) - 1:30:31

Ad

Women’s wheelchair results

Catherine Debrunner at 2025 TCS Marathon Press Conference - Source: Getty

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) - 1:34:18 Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:38:08 Manuela Schär (Switzerland) - 1:41:06 Eden Rainbow-Cooper (Great Britain) - 1:44:49 Tatyana McFadden (USA) - 1:46:50

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More