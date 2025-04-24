Eliud Kipchoge makes his feelings known as he reflects on values that have sustained his two-decade-long career

Legendary Kenyan long-distance runner, Eliud Kipchoge, has recently shared his thoughts on the key qualities that have sustained his iconic career. Through his recent interview with Athletics Weekly, the runner reflected on the attributes he has cultivated throughout his journey.

Ad

A native of Rift Valley Province, Kenya, Kipchoge has won numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career. Kipchoge is a four-time Olympic medalist, a two-time World Championship medalist and an 11-time gold medalist from World Marathon Majors. The 40-year-old athlete competes in the Marathon events and also specializes in the 5000 meters.

The gold medalist from the World Cross Country Championships recently appeared for an interview with Athletics Weekly and expressed his thoughts on cultivating values that have enabled him to have a long and successful career in athletics. He said [7:04 onwards]:

Ad

Trending

"I have learned how to be patient. I have learned actually how to be dedicated, I have learned how to be responsible athlete in training, in family life, in sporting life, and that's what has made me to be in sport for the last 22 years."

Ad

Eliud Kipchoge also won a bronze medal in the 2006 World Indoor Championships in the 3000 meters and a silver medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in the 5000-meter event. He also participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics Marathon; however, he decided to withdraw from the event at the 30km mark after experiencing discomfort.

Eliud Kipchoge reflects on his mindset before competing

Eliud Kipchoge at the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon - Source: Getty

Eliud Kipchoge is one of the greatest marathon runners in the history of the sport and was the first athlete to complete the marathon in under two hours. He achieved this feat in October 2019, however, it was not recognised as an official record as it was not an open competition.

Ad

During his appearance on 'The Rich Roll Podcast', the athlete talked about his preparations and his mindset before competitions. He said [23:20 onwards]:

"I don't believe in success but I believe in good preparation and planning which can bring success. That means the five months if I don't work hard I will not be successful but if I got well planned, well prepared then I'm sure of success."

Ad

He continued:

"For four months I'm really training... I feel I'm really comfortable in my body, my legs are good, then actually one day to go then I start to audit what I've been doing. If what I've been doing actually went well as I expected, then the next day I'm ready."

In 2019, he was recognised by the then-Kenyan President with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart, the second-highest award in Kenya.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More