Eliud Kipchoge and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce make feelings known as Faith Kipyegon aims to achieve major milestone

Eliud Kipchoge and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed their thoughts as Faith Kipyegon announced her goal to break a major milestone in middle distance running. The Olympic gold medalist will be targeting to break the four minute barrier in running a mile (1600m) and become the first woman to acheive this feat.

Ad

Faith Kiyegon teamed up with Nike in an attempt to achieve something that has been never done before in a mission called 'Breaking 4'. The epic showdown is set to take place on June 26, 2025 and the Kenyan athlete received a lot of support from fans and enthusiasts all over the world.

Eliud Kipchoge, the double Olympic marathon gold medalist as well the only athlete to run the marathon in less than two hours ( in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge) reacted to Kipyegon's goals and shared his thoughts. He lauded Kiyegon's courage and shared how it would stand as an inspiration for generations to come.

Ad

Trending

"To chase what seems impossible is an inspiration to the world. Your courage and talent lights the path for generations to come. Good luck Faith, go inspire the world," he wrote.

Eliud Kipchoge lauds Faith Kipyegon | Instagram@nike

Furthermore, star Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cheered Faith Kipyegon and extended her best wishes as the Kenyan Athlete embarked on the challenge.

Ad

"Let’s go!!!🔥🔥🔥," wrote Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Kipyegon will be taking up the challenge at the Stade Charléty in Paris, France on June 26, 2025.

Eliud Kipchoge on pushing limits and handling shortcomings as an athlete

Eliud Kipchoge at the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon - Source: Getty

Eliud Kipchoge opened up about pushing limits and handing shortcomings as an athlete in an interview with Olympics.com before the Berlin Marathon. The Olympic gold medalist urged fellow athletes to keep pushing their limits and be undettered by shortcoming as it is a part of an athletes life.

Ad

Moreover, he shared how it is important to have a fighting spirit every day to achieve major milestones in the highly competitive track world.

“I will tell them fight on, fight on and, if you miss it today, you can try again tomorrow. Sport actually is up and down, and it's full of challenges if anyone does not accomplish what he or she has been targeting or if you don’t hit your goal then there is next time,” he said.

Furthermore, Kipchoge stressed on the importance of preseverance and a strong mindset to reach their highest potential as well as create a long lasting impact in the world of sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More