Elaine Thompson-Herah drops hilarious 3-word reaction to Karsten Warholm training on ice track

The decorated Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah recently shared her thoughts on the Instagram post that featured Karsten Warholm training on ice. The Norwegian sprinter is a two-time Olympic medalist and competes in the 400 meters and 400m hurdles.

Warholm is renowned for training in extreme weather conditions and has recently posted a video of him running and jumping over ice-block hurdles. The video also showed the sprinter soaking in ice water after the training session. Warholm’s extreme weather training session attracted the attention of six-time Olympic medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Thompson-Herah shared her hilarious reaction to Warholm’s training, expressing:

“No no no 😂”

Screenshot of Karsten Warholm's Instagram post featuring Elaine Thompson-Herah's comment | Credits IG/kwarholm

Warholm is a three-time gold medalist in both World Championships and European Championships. He won the silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah is one of the most acclaimed sprinters from Jamaica. The runner specialized in three events: the 60 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters. Along with her Olympic feats, she is a five-time World Championship medalist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

The native of Banana Ground in Manchester Parish, Jamaica, retained her titles in two events: 100 meters and 200 meters in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2021, at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, she won the 100-meter by clocking it in 10.54 seconds. This time was the second-fastest time by a woman in the history of track.

Elaine Thompson-Herah sheds light on the Jamaican sprinting culture

Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Diamond League 2023 in Belgium - Source: Getty

Elaine Thompson-Herah is one of the top women sprinters from Jamaica. In 2021, she was awarded the World Female Athlete of the Year. During the Athletic Weekly segment last year, the three-time Diamond League winner shared her thoughts on the spirit and culture of Jamaica, which is home to top track athletes.

“We're small but we are great and you know we have many great talented athletes that comes from Jamaica. Everybody who have paved that way for us and us who are paving away for the younger generation. We have paved way so yes, we are small but we have talented persons there and we believe in ourselves,” she shared [4:17 onwards].

She continued,

“We have the support and the love here and we always want to be on the top in out of the Caribbean we choose to be the best. We are the best, of course, so we try to make that barrier high keep, that flag on the hand. So once one person do it, I think everybody can do it and we just always believe in ourselves.”

The prominent runner sustained a tear in her Achilles tendon at the New York Grand Prix last year. Consequently, she missed the Jamaican Track and Field Trials for the Paris Olympics. Her last championship appearance was in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

