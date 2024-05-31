The fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah will be the sprinter to watch out for at the USATF New York Grand Prix. The Olympic champion will compete in her second 100m event of the season and will look to gain some momentum ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thompson-Herah opened her 2024 outdoor season at the Prefontaine Classic after missing the entire indoor season. She finished last in a stacked field inside the Hayward Field on May 25. The 31-year-old clocked 11.30s in the season opener, while her American rival, Sha'Carri Richardson stormed to victory in 10.83s.

Thompson-Herah had set her season best of 10.79s last year at the Prefontaine Classic only, but couldn't replicate the result this time. However, she is looking optimistic ahead of the Olympics and is all focused on earning records equalling third gold medals in 100m and 200m.

Looking to better her timing, Elaine Thompson-Herah will now headline the 100m clash at the USATF New York Grand Prix on June 9. The Women's 100m event will start at 2:03 PM local time inside the Icahn stadium.

The official X handle of the event confirmed Jamaica's participation on Friday, May 31, writing:

"The Olympic champion is coming to NYC@FastElaine will headline the 100m on June 9 at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island."

Alongside the Jamaican, American sprinters Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek were also announced for the men's 100m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The men's 100m will start at 2:39 PM.

Elaine Thompson-Herah eyes Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100m world record

Athletics - Commonwealth Games Day 5

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest-ever women's sprinter in 2021 at the Prefontaine Classic. She ran a blistering 10.54s to win the Diamond League title in Eugene. The 31-year-old was just 0.05 seconds shy of late Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record.

With the Paris Olympics approaching closer, which could also be potentially her last, Thompson-Herah is eying to break the 100m world record.

Speaking with Citius Magazine in an interview in March this year, the world champion claimed it was always her aim to break a world record.

"Definitely, the aim is always to try to break a world record and defend my title. But my focus right now is to just stay fit, stay healthy and take it race by race / season by season", she revealed.

Elaine Thompson-Herah also claimed that she loved to shock herself, but for now, her priority remained defending her 100m and 200m titles in Paris. She could become the only second athlete after Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m gold medals at three consecutive Olympic games.