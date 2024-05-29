“Definitely a dream..”- Elaine Thompson-Herah opens up on new partnership with Dior

Elaine Thompson-Herah spoke on partnering with French brand Dior. She is the only Caribbean and one of 15 athletes to be in Dior's list of ambassadors.

Elaine Thompson-Herah had an injury-marred early 2023 season. Coming into 2024, the five-time Olympic gold medalist competed at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic to open her 100m season. However, she finished in ninth place after clocking a distance of 11.30 seconds.

On another note, she received one of the greatest brand endorsement deals from the multinational luxury fashion house, Christian Dior, to start her Olympic season. At the brand's historic flagship in Paris, Le Cafe Dior in La Galerie Dior, Thompson-Herah's portraits will be displayed from July 24 to September 9, alongside other female ambassadors namely Alex Morgan (soccer icon), Carissa Moore (Olympic gold medalist in surfing) and Emma McKeon (swimming Olympic champion), among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the six-time Olympic medalist expressed excitement after joining hands with Christian Dior, aware of the colossal presence of Dior since her early track days.

"I am excited for my new partnership with Dior going into this year Olympic. As a young Jamaican I always see Dior as a big luxury company and this is definitely a dream for me ISSA BIG TING 🇯🇲🇯🇲,"th theamaican captioned.

The pictures caught Elaine Thompson-Herah mid-action, posing in a Dior-themed setting. Her black mesh skirt sat perfectly with the black tube. The signature Dior trademark all over the white straps held the tube gorgeously.

Elaine Thompson-Herah shifted from Nike to Puma in 2022

Elaine Thompson-Herah signed for Puma after leaving Nike. Ahead of the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Puma welcomed the 31-year-old with open arms, in honor of her historic achievements on the track.

Elated to be a part of the German brand, the Olympian extended heartfelt notes, stating that the brand sat right with her mindset and goals. She wishes to lower the 100m world record time of Florence Griffith-Joyner with Puma's support.

"PUMA just felt like the right fit, a company that has been working with the World’s Fastest Man for decades,” said Elaine Thompson-Herah. “I’m excited to be part of such an elite group and can’t wait to get started. I really want to break the 100-meter world record," as noted on Puma's official webpage.

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first female after Usain Bolt to have defended her 100m and 200m titles at consecutive Olympics (2016 and 2020).