"Is it a bird? A plane? No, it's Elaine Thompson-Herah!"- Fans react to the fastest woman alive clocking blistering speed during training

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the five-time Olympic champion from Jamaica, is training on the track with just 79 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her impressive speed on one of her training clips has caught the attention of many track and field fans.

The fastest woman alive in the 100m, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was the first woman to have won both 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in two consecutive Olympiads.

Going into 2023, she couldn't participate in the 100m and 200m at the 2023 World Championships because of an Achilles issue. Shortly after, the six-time Olympic medalist, Elaine Thompson-Herah, clocked a 10.79s in the 100m, a season-best at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League.

In the Olympic year, it's natural that Elaine Thompson-Herah would be in top form. A fan post surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), in which the Olympian's blazing speed became apparent as she was compared with a plane or bird that swooshes by.

"Is it a bird? A plane? No, it's Elaine Thompson-Herah!"

In response, several fans poured in to extend love for their preferred track athlete. One fan speculated about her 200m entry in the upcoming events.

"200 incoming?"

Another fan chimed in to claim that Elaine Thompson-Herah is their favorite female sprinter. Said:

"My favorite female sprinter of all time"

One fan lauded the 31-year-old for her unique technique, which earned her a place on top.

"Elaine has the greatest technique I’ve ever seen!" he commented.

Here are some of the other fan comments, who expressed their awe upon witnessing the Jamaican sprinter's speed and athletic prowess.

"Her form is always immaculate," a fan tweeted.

"Hope she's on form, its TROUBLE if she is," a fan warned other track athletes.

"Healthy season for her," a comment read.

Elaine Thompson-Herah has the right amount of confidence heading into Paris

In an exclusive interview with Athletics Weekly, Elaine Thomspon-Herah hinted at being aware of the formidable opponents she is going to face in the days to come. However, she prefers to keep herself grounded and take the journey forward at the right pace.

"I’m definitely confident, not super or over, but confident. I just want to stay focused and humble, have the right mindset and stay positive, no matter what obstacles or struggles come my way."

Further on, she shed light on the importance of caring for her body. Despite being off track for a while, she has not missed training.

"It’s almost like you have a car; you have to service the car. If I don’t service my body, I cannot produce to get those world record and times that I want."

From her statements, it is clear that Thompson-Herah is not only eyeing wins but also breaking world records. She trains under Renaldo Walcott, Elite Performance Head Coach.