Elaine Thompson-Herah and Noah Lyles' fiancee reacts to Daryll Neita's latest Adidas photoshoot

Elaine Thompson-Herah recently reacted to Daryll Neita's photoshoot in a pink outfit with Adidas. The photoshoot also caught the eye of Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield.

Adidas Women shared four pictures on Instagram, showcasing Neita posing in their neon-pink-colored jacket and the same-colored shorts. The photoshoot caught the attention of several track and field athletes, including Thompson-Herah and Junelle Bromfield. The post's caption read:

"Clean lines and fast times"

Showcasing her appreciation for Neita's photoshoot, Thompson left a comment on this post that read:

"🌸🌸"

Eliane Thompson-Herah's comment on Instagram (@adidaswomen)

Bromfield praised the neon pink that the British sprinter wore in the photoshoot and commented:

"Yesss 😍😍❤️ that pink"

Junelle Bromfield's comment on Instagram (@adidaswomen)

Thompson-Herah, currently in her off-season, has been sharing frequent updates of her downtime shenanigans on social media. She recently wore a stunning outfit as she stepped out amid the ongoing indoor track season. She shared pictures on Instagram, wearing a fashionable black tube top paired with a long black skirt and enhanced the look with a red overcoat.

Along with this, she also donned black pencil heels. The post's caption read:

"SO.... I went outside...it was fun!"

When Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up about manifesting her goals

Elaine Thompson-Herah's 2024 season did not pan out as expected, as she couldn't defend her 100m and 200m titles at the Paris Olympics after she withdrew from the event, citing her recurring ankle injury. Days after this, the Jamaican appeared in the first season of Netflix's Sprint docuseries, where she revealed how she manifests her goals by writing everything down in her diary.

“I write all the things I think and know I can do. I said, ‘I am the best, I am a winner, I will be the greatest sprinter of all time.’ The main thing for me is to believe," said Elaine Thompson-Herah

She further shared her mindset for the 2025 season, stating that she will focus on bettering herself while prioritizing her health. Thompson-Herah also addressed the criticism she came under.

"For me, it is all about being the best. I know it is gonna be fire and better things to come. For me, next year is about staying healthy and being back on the top. Everyone knew me as a runner, but naysayers would say, ‘You would not make it; you are not good.’ But I’ve been part of the sport for the past 11 years, and I’ve learned that you should never let anybody tell you you cannot," she added.

Elaine Thompson-Herah has yet to commence her 2025 season. She has delivered several victorious performances in the 100m and 200m events at the 2016 and 2020 editions of the Olympics.

