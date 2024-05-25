Elaine Thompson-Herah partners with Christian Dior as one of the 15 women to become brand ambassador of the French fashion giant

Jamaican sprinting legend Elaine Thompson-Herah joined hands with Christian Dior as one of the brand ambassadors of the French fashion giant. She is one of the fifteen female athletes to have partnered with the brand as a part of their recent campaign.

Thompson-Herah is the only track and field athlete on the list, and she is joined by several other influential female athletes, like American soccer icon Alex Morgan and the first woman to clinch Olympic gold in surfing, Carissa Moore. Australia's five-time Olympic champion swimmer Emma McKeon and Japanese fencer Misaki Emura are also on the list.

The most number of athletes were chosen from the fencing domain, as names like Rossella Fiamingo, Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo, Sara Balzer, and Paralympic fencers, Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis, Andreea Mogos, and Loredana Trigilia made it to the list.

The Jamaican runner-turned-track journalist Fitzroy Dunkley shared an update on Elaine Thompson-Herah's inclusion in the list. He took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Dior is gearing up for the Olympics, Elaine is one of 15 who were signed to be athlete brand ambassadors."

Expand Tweet

Apart from the above athletes, French boxer Estelle Mossely, skateboarder Louise-Aina Taboulet, and judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou are some other sporting names to collaborate with Dior.

The major brand partnerships of Elaine Thompson-Herah

Elaine Thompson-Herah holds the title of the world's fastest 100-meter woman alive and the second-fastest overall.

Thompson-Herah has clinched five Olympic golds and one silver in her illustrious sprinting career. She is the reigning Olympic champion in all three events: 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. These accolades came with some additional perks as well. One of which was the major brands rallying behind the runner for the collaboration.

Among the major brands the world champion partnered with is the sports apparel giant Puma. She signed a deal with Puma in July 2022 after her split from Nike. The then CEO of the German brand, Bjørn Gulden, shared his excitement after signing the Jamaican and stated (via Puma.com):

"We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join the PUMA family. With her speed she embodies everything we stand for as a brand. Elaine ran the second-fastest time in women's history last year and is only 0.05 seconds off a world record. She really targets the 100-meter world record and we want to help her achieve that goal with our most innovative performance products."

Besides Christian Dior, Nike, and Puma, Elaine Thompson-Herah has also signed a brand partnership deal with the Caribbean telecommunications company, Flow.