Fastest 100m woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah joins the lineup for Eugene Diamond League 2024

The fastest 100-meter woman alive and the second-fastest overall, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, is up and ready for the 2024 opener. Her name has been announced for the Eugene Diamond League 2024.

Herah has been one of the finest track runners in the world, and her being the reigning triple Olympic champion (100m, 200m, and 4 x 100m relay) just speaks volumes about her athletic prowess. Apart from that, she also clocked the second-fastest ever 100-meter finish of 10.54 seconds during the 2021 Eugene Diamond League. It was just five-hundredths of a second short of the current world record of 10.49 seconds held by Florence Griffith Joyner of the United States.

There was confusion among the fans about her comeback whereabouts, as she is currently preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024 only. But the Jamaican sensation will be back on the track on Saturday, May 25, at the same event that witnessed history in 2021, the Prefontaine Classic, aka Eugene Diamond League 2024.

Prefontaine Classic's Instagram handle confirmed the update thorugh a post on Wednesday:

"JUST ANNOUNCED: 5x Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah joins the 100m at the Pre Classic. The fastest women in the world go head-to-head this Saturday. You’re not going to want to miss this – limited tickets remain."

Elaine Thompson-Herah participated in the Diamond League in 2023 in the 100-meter event after recovering from an injury and won the race in the Brussels leg with a 10.84-second finish on the clock. She also placed third twice in Zurich and Eugene, with 11 seconds and 10.79 seconds, respectively.

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha'Carri Richardson to meet in the 100m faceoff in the Eugene Diamond League 2024

Athletics - Commonwealth Games: Day 9

Elaine Thompson-Herah was sweating it out in the training camp for the upcoming challenges. She has also made some updates in her training setup as she joined Reynaldo Walcott for coaching lessons. Now her training and preparations would be put to test at the Diamond League against her American rival, Sha'Carri Richardson, who is the reigning world champion in the 100-meter discipline.

However, when the two lined up against each other at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League, it was Sha'Carri Richardson who reigned supreme at the event and won the race with a 10.88 second finish, while Thompson finished third.

Apart from Richardson, the Jamaican phenom will have to face 60m indoor champion Julien Alfred and Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, who holds the title of Africa’s fastest woman.