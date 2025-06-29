Elaine Thompson-Herah recently posted pictures of her new all-black outfit look and penned a message embracing her true self on her birthday. The Jamaican turned 33 on June 28, 2025.

Thompson-Herah was recently in the headlines of the athletics community as she was notably absent from the Jamaican National Trials, which were held from June 26 to 29. This is the first time she will not be competing in Jamaica's World Championships since 2015. This year, she hasn't registered for any 100m or 200m events at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials, which determine the athletes who will be competing in the World Athletics Championships, slated for September 13-21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Amid this, she turned 33 on June 28 and shared glimpses of her celebration on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a bunch of pictures, showcasing her new look in an all-black cut-out dress paired with golden jewelry. She also penned a message in the caption that read:

"You don't get older you get better💋"

Thompson-Herah's last appearance was during the 2024 season, which did not pan out as expected. After qualifying for the Paris Olympics to defend her 100m and 200m titles, the Jamaican athlete couldn't compete in the events as she was forced to withdraw from the campaign due to her recurring ankle injury.

Elaine Thompson-Herah made her feelings known about the 2025 track season

In the first season of the Netflix sprint docuseries, Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season, revealing her plan to focus on her health and fitness. Along with this, she also slammed her haters, stating that she would prove those who doubted her comeback in the sport wrong.

"For me, it is all about being the best. I know it is gonna be fire and better things to come. For me, next year is about staying healthy and being back on the top. Everyone knew me as a runner, but naysayers would say, ‘You would not make it; you are not good.’ But I’ve been part of the sport for the past 11 years, and I’ve learned that you should never let anybody tell you you cannot," said Elaine Thompson-Herah via Pulse Sports.

Elaine Thompson-Herah has had a commendable career so far, as she has won six Olympic medals, including five gold and one silver in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games. Along with this, she has also won five World Championships medals, including one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

