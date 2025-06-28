Amid absence from Jamaican National Trials, Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates 33rd birthday as she turns up the glamour in white dress

Jamaican sprint star Elaine Thompson-Herah recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 28, 2025. This comes after her absence from the Jamaican National Trials, held from June 26 to 29.

Ad

With her absence, this is the first time she will be missing from Jamaica's World Championships squad since 2015. Notably, she didn’t register for either the 100m or the 200m events at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials, which serve as the selection meet for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Thompson-Herah, who turned 33, recently celebrated her special day in a stylish white fit with a small black purse and shared the glimpses on her Instagram handle. As she was all smiles in the pictures shared, she captioned the post, writing:

Ad

Trending

“33 and fabulous 💋. Happy and glowing 🤪”

Ad

Although Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss this year’s World Championships, she has previously collected five medals, one gold, three silvers and one bronze from her appearances at the 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023 editions.

Last year, Thompson-Herah was unable to defend her 100m and 200m gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, having won both events at the 2016 and 2020 editions. This was due to an Achilles injury she sustained at the New York City Grand Prix, where she finished last.

Ad

Apart from the meet in New York, she only competed at the Prefontaine Classic, where she had a disappointing ninth-place finish.

JAAA President expresses concern as Elaine Thompson-Herah misses Jamaican National Trials

Thompson-Herah at 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) President Garth Gayle addressed Elaine Thompson-Herah’s absence from the National Trials, revealing that the association has made efforts to contact her or her agent but has been unsuccessful.

Ad

He admitted there’s uncertainty surrounding her current situation, adding that they remain concerned, but are ready to provide all sorts of assistance. In a recent interview with Jamaica Observer, he said:

“We do reach out to athletes and/or their agents, based on the [contact] numbers we have, [and] sometimes they [phone numbers] don’t work but we are anxiously curious what’s happening with her.”

Ad

“She [Elaine Thompson-Herah] is a national prize, and we would want to give assistance if needed in any way, shape or form. We too are concerned, because we believe she has a lot more in her to give to Jamaica,” he added.

The women’s 100m at the Jamaican Trials, one of the events Elaine Thompson-Herah has consistently competed in, has concluded, with Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce earning their spots on the World Championships team by finishing as the top three runners in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More