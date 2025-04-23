Elaine Thompson-Herah shows off new hairstyle amid outdoor track season

Elaine Thompson-Herah recently showed off her new hairstyle in a social media update. The Jamaican athlete is gearing up to compete in the 2025 track season.

Thompson-Herah's 2024 season did not pan out as expected, as it saw her undergo several adversities. The sprinter had to step back from the Paris Olympics campaign, where she was the defending 100m and 200m champion. However, she was forced to withdraw from the campaign due to a recurring ankle injury.

Ever since then she has been in her downtime and usually shares updates of her off-track shenanigans on social media. One of the most frequent updates shared by her is of her new hair looks, and most recently, she has uploaded the same on her Instagram story amid the ongoing outdoor season.

She reshared a TikTok video where she was seen vibing to the song while flaunting her curly hair, which was sleekly arranged in the front and supported a high and curly ponytail.

Thompson-Herah’s Instagram story (@fastelaine/IG)

Thompson-Herah recently reacted to Rihanna wearing Jamaican colors on her nails and announcing the launch of Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in Jamaica. The former reshared a video by the singer's brand on her Instagram post, where Rihanna flaunted Jamaican nails while doing her makeup.

Elaine Thompson-Herah opened up about her mindset for the 2025 season

Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed her mindset for the 2025 season in Netflix's Sprint docuseries' first season. Opening up about her plan, she said that she will be focusing on her health and fitness, and also took a dig at her haters, stating that she will prove all of them wrong who thought that she wouldn't be able to make a comeback.

"For me, it is all about being the best. I know it is gonna be fire and better things to come. For me, next year is about staying healthy and being back on the top. Everyone knew me as a runner, but naysayers would say, ‘You would not make it; you are not good.’ But I’ve been part of the sport for the past 11 years, and I’ve learned that you should never let anybody tell you you cannot," said Elaine Thompson-Herah via Pulse Sports.

The 32-year-old was last seen on the track in June 2024, competing at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, where she sustained an ankle injury while racing in the 100m. Elaine Thompson-Herah is expected to make a comeback for the 2025 season in June or July.

