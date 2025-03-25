Elaine Thompson-Herah reacts to Rihanna sporting nail colors inspired by Jamaican flag

Elaine Thompson-Herah lauded the new initiative of the iconic pop star Rihanna's brainchild, Fenty Beauty, to drop in Jamaican colors. The Olympian has been out of the competitive track for a while, enjoying life beyond her sport.

Thompson-Herah is the fastest 100m female sprinter alive and the second-fastest in history after world record holder, Florence Griffith-Joyner. The former was in the running for the Paris Olympcis, but an injury suffered at the 2024 New York City Grand Prix compelled her to sit out of the marquee event.

Had she won the 100m, she would have been a three-peater and the first woman to achieve this feat at the Olympics. Following the heartbreak, Elaine Thompson-Herah hasn't yet competed on the track but frequently shows her fashionable side through social media posts.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist recently shared a video featuring Rihanna, embracing Jamaican colors on her nails and announcing that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are about to drop in Jamaica soon.

Elaine Thompson-Herah showed her support with heart-eyed and her nation's flag emojis.

Elaine Thompson-Herah reacts to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty coming to Jamaica; Instagram - @fastelaine

In October 2024, the Olympian expressed love for her country by donning green-and-yellow bikinis while flaunting her natural hair.

Here's the picture series:

The 32-year-old became the third fastest woman over the 200m and the second athlete after Usain Bolt to achieve the 'sprint double' (100m and 200m both in Rio and Tokyo).

Elaine Thompson-Herah issued a strong message to start her 2025 season

Thompson-Herah at the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022. - (Source: Getty)

After a successful 2022 season, Thompson-Herah missed most of 2023, even failing to make an individual event at the World Championships. In 2024, her season was cut short after the injury, but the Jamaican hasn't announced that she will stop trying.

She rang in her New Year with her eyes set on big targets to fulfil in 2025. She shared pictures of herself in an animal-print dress paired with brown knee-high boots. The caption read:

"New Year proclamation. 2025 is my year ! 🙌 I declare this year to be filled with unprecedented favor, abundant blessings, and unwavering peace in every area of my life. 💫I speak health over my body, clarity over my mind, and strength in my spirit. 💪🧠💖This year, I am equipped for greatness, and I walk in God’s perfect plan for my life."

Thompson-Herah won a World gold medal in the 4x100m relay in the 2015 edition. She added three silvers and a bronze to her resume as well.

