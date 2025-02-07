Emma McKeon turns up the glamor in black two-piece set with boyfriend Cody Simpson at AACTA Awards 2025

Australian swimmer Emma McKeon recently graced the red carpet of the 2025 AACTA Awards held on Friday (Feb 7) at the Home of the Arts, Gold Coast. Her boyfriend, Cody Simpson also accompanied McKeon during the awards show.

Several other prominent film stars such as Henry Cavill, Russel Crowe, etc. also graced this event. The AACTA's Instagram handle took to its Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the couple on its stories.

In the post, McKeon could be seen in an all-black two-piece matching outfit while Simpson donned a black suit and accompanied it with a white shirt.

Screenshot of AACTA's Instagram story feat Simpson and McKeon (Image via: AACTA's Instagram handle)

In another video shared by AACTA, Simpson could be seen grabbing a piece of chocolate along with several other guests of the event.

Trending

The couple also recently graced the red carpet together at the GQ awards where the retired swimmer received the GQ Sportsperson of the Year award.

Emma McKeon's boyfriend Cody Simpson talked about their relationship

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon during their time at the 2024 GQ Men of the Year awards (Image via: Getty Images)

Cody Simpson recently revealed how his relationship with Emma McKeon has positively affected him. As per reports, the two have been in a relationship since 2022.

In a recent interview, Simpson stated that McKeon has helped bring a sense of calmness and stability in his life. He also added that he didn't know about the accolades of McKeon before their relationship, but is now inspired by his girlfriend. He said (via Mark Bouris' YouTube Channel, 00:42 onwards):

"We have something that is beautiful and honest and pure and it's been a real breath of fresh air in my life certainly. I have had and known multiple tumultous relationships in the past and it's certainly something that's given me a sense of calm and stability and that I certainly needed and wanted."

He further added:

"I didn't know who she was or what she had accomplished prior. I know now and I have had the chance to see it every day and be inspired by her."

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon competed together at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. McKeon clinched six golds, one silver, and one bronze medal while her boyfriend bagged a gold medal in the 4x100m freestyle and a silver in the 4x100m medley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback